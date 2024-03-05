Author Elsie Maier Wilson’s New Book, "Adventures of a Midwife: Finding Joy on the Journey," Follows the Author as She Recounts Her Experiences in Working as a Midwife

Recent release “Adventures of a Midwife: Finding Joy on the Journey” from Covenant Books author Elsie Maier Wilson is a fascinating and inspiring true story that follows the author as she pursues her dreams of becoming a certified midwife, and the incredible experiences and challenges she endured throughout her career.