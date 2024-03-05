Author Elsie Maier Wilson’s New Book, "Adventures of a Midwife: Finding Joy on the Journey," Follows the Author as She Recounts Her Experiences in Working as a Midwife
Recent release “Adventures of a Midwife: Finding Joy on the Journey” from Covenant Books author Elsie Maier Wilson is a fascinating and inspiring true story that follows the author as she pursues her dreams of becoming a certified midwife, and the incredible experiences and challenges she endured throughout her career.
Newberry, FL, March 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Elsie Maier Wilson, who attended Queens Hospital Center in New York to become a registered nurse and earned a BA in Bible/Missions at Barrington College in Rhode Island, has completed her new book, “Adventures of a Midwife: Finding Joy on the Journey”: a heartfelt account that documents how the author found her calling to become a nurse-midwife missionary, and the struggles she faced along the way both professionally and personally to attain her goal.
In 1963, author Elsie Maier Wilson became a certified nurse-midwife, and earned a master’s degree in nursing (MSN) as a family nurse clinician from Vanderbilt University School of Nursing in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1974. She is licensed in Florida as an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse with specialties in Nurse Practitioner and Nurse-Midwifery.
Since 2000, Elsie has been Discipleship Director and then Ministry/Missions Director at The Oaks Church in Gainesville, Florida. In 2012, Elsie graduated magna cum laude from International Seminary in Plymouth, Florida, with a PhD in philosophy and became an ordained minister. In recognition of her lifelong support of midwifery, Frontier Nursing University presented Elsie Maier Wilson with the 2021 Distinguished Service to Alma Mater Award.
“Adventures of a Midwife: Finding Joy on the Journey” relates the challenges the author had in becoming a nurse-midwife in the mountains of Eastern Kentucky and the rainforests of Congo, Africa. This memoir describes her struggles in surviving abuse, cancer, depression, and fire. Her commitment to missions, which started at age thirteen, grew when she won a nursing scholarship and cared for her dying mother. The doubt and uncertainty that she could be used by God was dispelled as He took her on a journey only He could design, ending in joy.
She never imagined she would be driving up creek beds in a Jeep, crossing over swinging bridges, or examining a pregnant woman with a snake hanging over her head. Delivering babies in shacks with newspapers on the walls and depending on God in life-threatening circumstances developed an inner joy despite these difficulties. God’s faithfulness and grace provided the strength to survive the trauma she experienced and led her to become a spiritual midwife.
“For half of my life, I searched for an unknown satisfaction,” writes Wilson. “My life was full of ups and downs, joys and sorrows, good and tough times. God was there the whole time, but I did not always recognize Him. Yet I wanted my life to count for His glory. After all, He rescued me from danger, sin, hurtful experiences, and cancer. So many people have helped me grow in my spiritual walk. When my mother died at age fifty-four from breast cancer, I realized life is short, especially when I got breast cancer at age fifty-four! Happiness and sadness are temporary. What really matters is how we live our lives, affect other people, and bring glory to the name of our Creator God.
“God led me into nurse-midwifery—the beginning of life. Giving birth is such a miraculous experience; I wish I had experienced it myself, but I never gave birth to any children of my own. I had my hands on so many newborns I lost count. Jokingly, I often said, ‘I’ll bring them into the world, you can raise them!’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Elsie Maier Wilson’s new book will take readers on a fascinating journey as they follow the author’s true story of being called to a career that helped to completely change her life. Stirring and thought-provoking, “Adventures of a Midwife” weaves an intimate self-portrait that is sure to leave readers spellbound with every turn of the page, right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “Adventures of a Midwife: Finding Joy on the Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
