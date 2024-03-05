Author Deborah Reed Merrill’s New Book, “Hello. I Am Rebecca Mitchell,” is a Poignant Story Based on True Events of One Woman’s Fight for Women’s Rights in the Late 1800s

Recent release “Hello. I Am Rebecca Mitchell” from Covenant Books author Deborah Reed Merrill is a fascinating tale based on the true life of Rebecca Brown Mitchell who, after facing indignities and a lifetime of tragedies, worked to improve her community and advance the rights of women across the state of Idaho during the late 19th century.