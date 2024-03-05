Author Deborah Reed Merrill’s New Book, “Hello. I Am Rebecca Mitchell,” is a Poignant Story Based on True Events of One Woman’s Fight for Women’s Rights in the Late 1800s
Recent release “Hello. I Am Rebecca Mitchell” from Covenant Books author Deborah Reed Merrill is a fascinating tale based on the true life of Rebecca Brown Mitchell who, after facing indignities and a lifetime of tragedies, worked to improve her community and advance the rights of women across the state of Idaho during the late 19th century.
Idaho Falls, ID, March 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Deborah Reed Merrill, a former elementary school teacher who loves to travel with her husband, Terry, and has a great appreciation for God’s creations, has completed her new book, “Hello. I Am Rebecca Mitchell”: a riveting historical fiction bringing to life the personal struggles and incredible accomplishments of suffragette and champion of women, Rebecca Brown Mitchell.
Deborah writes, “Rebecca loved the rolling hills of Illinois. Not far from St. Louis, it was a quiet place to live with her large family. She would refer to it as her very ordinary life. It was a place where she felt happiness and peace but also experienced her deepest sorrows and grief.
“At the age of fourteen, Rebecca learned to live life with a broken heart. She experienced even greater tragedy ten years later. Rebecca was devastated not only by the possible loss of everything she held dear, including her sons but by the injustices that were now part of her life. That was when she realized that as a married woman, she was invisible. That knowledge lit a fire in her heart that changed not only her life but the lives of tens of thousands of girls and women.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Deborah Reed Merrill’s new book will transport readers back in time to reveal just how hard women had to fight for equality, and how women like Rebecca managed to make a lasting difference. Heartfelt and deeply moving, Deborah utilizes her incredible gift of storytelling combined with years of research to share a story that is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, encouraging them to fight for what they believe in while making a difference in the lives of others.
Readers can purchase “Hello. I Am Rebecca Mitchell” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
