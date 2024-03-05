Author Dennis Bartsch’s New Book, "Poems from a Twisted Mind," is a Set of Funny Poems Meant to Make Women Laugh
Recent release “Poems from a Twisted Mind” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dennis Bartsch is a collection of poems meant to make its readers laugh and help break the ice.
Tunkhannock, PA, March 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dennis Bartsch has completed his new book, “Poems from a Twisted Mind”: a collection of poems that try to tackle a variety of topics though many of them are from the realm of humor, because being able to make a partner laugh and break the ice can open up a variety of conversation points and that’s what these poems are for.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dennis Bartsch’s humorous collection comes from a point of making women laugh while also giving guys a fall back instead of having the deer in headlights syndrome to have a happy date and opportunities.
Readers who wish to experience this entertaining work can purchase “Poems from a Twisted Mind” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dennis Bartsch’s humorous collection comes from a point of making women laugh while also giving guys a fall back instead of having the deer in headlights syndrome to have a happy date and opportunities.
Readers who wish to experience this entertaining work can purchase “Poems from a Twisted Mind” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories