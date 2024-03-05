Julia Rodgers and Lily’s New Book, "My Crazy Family," Follows the Exciting Adventures of a Family That All Have Special Abilities That Turn an Ordinary Day Extraordinary
Trooper, PA, March 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books authors Julia Rodgers and her granddaughter Lily, who live in the greater Philadelphia area, have completed their most recent book, “My Crazy Family”: a charming story all about the wacky adventures of Julia and Lily’s family and their incredible abilities, like flying or turning invisible.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, authors Julia Rodgers and her granddaughter, Lily spent lots of time together, and began writing silly stories about their family. This helped them stave off being stir-crazy while discovering a different and fun kind of crazy. In her spare time, Julia enjoys reading, baking, and volunteering in the community, while Lily enjoys being involved in choir, band, and theater. They still continue to add new and silly stories about the family they love.
“Ask anyone, and they will say that they have a silly, quirky family, but mine is truly crazy,” writes Lily. “‘Really?’ you say. Well, can your family fly like an airplane? Does your grandpa drive a pineapple to the beach? Does your aunt shovel in her flip-flops? That’s crazy, right?”
Published by Fulton Books, Julia Rodgers and Lily’s book will take readers on an exciting journey to discover all the incredible things that Julia and Lily have imagined their family can do, and the thrilling adventures their abilities help to create. With colorful artwork to help bring their story to life, “My Crazy Family” will keep the pages turning as young readers discover the hilarious situations each family member winds up in, and the incredible love they all share for each other.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “My Crazy Family” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
