In Just 24 Hours, Libertarian Michael White Raises Over $11,000 for District 75 Campaign
Little Rock, AR, March 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Libertarian candidate Michael White's campaign for the Arkansas State Legislature in District 75 has gained remarkable momentum, raising $11,635.00 in its first 24 hours. This surge in financial support underscores the growing enthusiasm for White's platform centered on individual rights and fundamental governmental reform.
"This significant show of support demonstrates a clear mandate from the people for our commitment to liberty and bringing power back to the people." stated White. "In District 75, a vote for the Democrat only reinforces the status quo. My candidacy offers the only avenue for real change."
White's platform, emphasizing community-driven solutions and appealing to constituents across party lines, addresses key issues such as fiscal responsibility, criminal justice reform, protection of civil liberties, and a commitment to individual protections. This inclusive approach resonates with both Republicans and Democrats alike, uniting voters under a shared vision for a better future.
As the election approaches, White urges voters to embrace the opportunity to reshape their relationship with government by electing a representative committed to genuine reform.
For more information on Michael White's campaign, visit MW4Liberty.com
Media Contact: Michael White, 318.464.5506
"This significant show of support demonstrates a clear mandate from the people for our commitment to liberty and bringing power back to the people." stated White. "In District 75, a vote for the Democrat only reinforces the status quo. My candidacy offers the only avenue for real change."
White's platform, emphasizing community-driven solutions and appealing to constituents across party lines, addresses key issues such as fiscal responsibility, criminal justice reform, protection of civil liberties, and a commitment to individual protections. This inclusive approach resonates with both Republicans and Democrats alike, uniting voters under a shared vision for a better future.
As the election approaches, White urges voters to embrace the opportunity to reshape their relationship with government by electing a representative committed to genuine reform.
For more information on Michael White's campaign, visit MW4Liberty.com
Media Contact: Michael White, 318.464.5506
Contact
Michael White CampaignContact
Michael White
318-464-5506
MW4Liberty.com
Michael White
318-464-5506
MW4Liberty.com
Categories