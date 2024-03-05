Curtis Carter’s Newly Released "Savannah’s Adventures" is an Imaginative Adventure of a Young and Spirited Girl
“Savannah’s Adventures” from Christian Faith Publishing author Curtis Carter is a charming collection of short stories that find a gifted child navigating a series of surprising circumstances amid God’s creation.
Belen, NM, March 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Savannah’s Adventures”: a captivating treasury that will delight and entertain. “Savannah’s Adventures” is the creation of published author, Curtis Carter, a native of New Mexico and Marine Corps veteran.
Carter shares, “In Savannah’s Adventures, I would like kids to believe in themselves. I want them to know that you do not have to wear a cape to be a hero. Anyone can be a hero if you help people and animals and live a good life. You can be a hero.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Curtis Carter’s new book will bring readers a fun message of our innate abilities and the importance of doing what is right.
Consumers can purchase “Savannah’s Adventures” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Savannah’s Adventures,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
