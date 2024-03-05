Daniel P. Schichel’s Newly Released "Evidence of Christianity: God’s Eternal Process for Producing the True Fruits of Righteousness" is a Compelling Lesson of Faith
“Evidence of Christianity: God’s Eternal Process for Producing the True Fruits of Righteousness” from Christian Faith Publishing author Daniel P. Schichel takes readers on an adventurous journey with Hunger and Thirst, two characters driven by a desire to bring light to the dark City of Morphoo.
Menifee, CA, March 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Evidence of Christianity: God’s Eternal Process for Producing the True Fruits of Righteousness”: a revealing tale of the undeniable evidence of Christianity’s impact. “Evidence of Christianity: God’s Eternal Process for Producing the True Fruits of Righteousness” is the creation of published author, Daniel P. Schichel, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who was born and raised in Minnesota before moving to California.
Schichel shares, “Evidence of Christianity is about the adventurous journey of two characters who desperately want to help the people of the City of Morphoo, a city lost in darkness. With an inner drive to set people free, Hunger and Thirst take inspiration from their grandmother as they set out to climb a mountain outside the city in hopes of finding answers at the top.
“As they navigate Mount Transformation, their journey becomes one of struggle to understand the difference between human effort and God’s unlimited power to bring change through the power of the Holy Spirit. Hunger and Thirst experience many trials as they climb and receive strength to overcome from fellow travelers returning from the top of the mountain. This journey would not only change their city but would also dramatically transform their lives forever as they would come to understand, 'When you change, things change.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Daniel P. Schichel’s new book unfolds a riveting tale of transformation and faith.
Consumers can purchase “Evidence of Christianity: God’s Eternal Process for Producing the True Fruits of Righteousness” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Evidence of Christianity: God’s Eternal Process for Producing the True Fruits of Righteousness,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
