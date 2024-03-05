Carla Kern’s Newly Released "ABC’s for You and Me" is a Fun Resource for Helping Young Readers Learn Reading Essentials
“ABC’s for You and Me” from Christian Faith Publishing author Carla Kern is a vibrant resource filled with interactive pages that utilize questions, colors, and phonetic keys to build the foundation for literacy success.
Boise, ID, March 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “ABC’s for You and Me”: a delightful opportunity to promote strong reading skills. “ABC’s for You and Me” is the creation of published author, Carla Kern.
Kern shares, “ABCs for You and Me was created with a lot of thought and care for young children. With my husband of fifty-four years, I raised five children and nine grandchildren, and I spent a lot of time reading to each one. The goal of this book is to draw in readers and listeners through my vibrant colors, interesting drawings, and my sense of humor. Have you ever seen a rattlesnake riding a pink rocket? When I was in my forties, I began lamenting I didn’t have a college education, so I took an art class and soon became better than my teacher. Jesus let me know early on that this was my special talent from him. I am dedicating this book to my savior, Jesus Christ.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carla Kern’s new book will charm young minds as they explore the whimsical imagery and learn fun facts.
Consumers can purchase “ABC’s for You and Me” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “ABC’s for You and Me,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
