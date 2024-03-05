Maria A. Hobson’s Newly Released "God Carried Me through It All" is an Encouraging Story of a Woman’s Complex Journey Back to Christ
“God Carried Me through It All” from Christian Faith Publishing author Maria A. Hobson is an impactful message of God’s grace that will resonate with many who have found their path to salvation to be far from a straight path.
Traverse, MI, March 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “God Carried Me through It All”: an emotionally charged account of overcoming abuse, gang violence, and addiction. “God Carried Me through It All” is the creation of published author, Maria A. Hobson, a devoted aunt and grandmother who serves as a drug and alcohol counselor.
Hobson shares, “This is the true story of how Maria overcame domestic violence, sexual abuse, gang violence, and drug dealing.
“I ended up in prison for my crimes. Through the grace of God, I changed my life, and if I can change, anyone can change. Anything is possible through the grace of God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Maria A. Hobson’s new book presents an insightful reflection on life’s pitfalls and promises as the author’s most cherished and challenging moments are examined.
Consumers can purchase “God Carried Me through It All” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God Carried Me through It All,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
