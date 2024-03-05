Manuel A. Romo’s Newly Released “By My Spirit: A Compilation of True Testimonies and Experiences” is an Inspiring Collection of Personal Spiritual Journeys
“By My Spirit: A Compilation of True Testimonies and Experiences” from Christian Faith Publishing author Manuel A. Romo is an empowering and eye-opening look into the realities of the Christian walk around the globe.
Porterville, CA, March 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “By My Spirit: A Compilation of True Testimonies and Experiences”: a powerful message of the interconnectedness of God’s creation. “By My Spirit: A Compilation of True Testimonies and Experiences” is the creation of published author, Manuel A. Romo.
Romo shares, “By My Spirit is certainly one for all who struggle in their daily walk. It is truly an inspiring, faith–building, uplifting book that will capture the hearts of all who will read it. True testimonies from different parts of India, Africa, and Pakistan, and how it all began for Brother Manuel Romo and all those within the Crossover Mission family. The Holy Spirit will open the reader’s heart as they read about the challenges that others have faced in their lives and countries. Through prayer and faith in Jesus Christ and His finished work on the cross of Calvary, miraculous healings and deliverances took place. Many have the erroneous idea that these types of things don’t happen anymore and that these things only happened during the times of the disciples. But the fact is, these things are still effective today as the reader will see true testimonies and real-life accounts of these dear brothers and sisters from around the world. Included are the interruptions, the enemy, (demonic forces) caused during the writing of this book, but also the victories given to the brethren by the Lord Almighty. Also included are the wonderful pictures of the smiling faces of the brethren, children, and babies that were born into the Crossover Mission family.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Manuel A. Romo’s new book will inspire the spirit as readers are exposed to a series of impactful personal stories with heart.
Consumers can purchase “By My Spirit: A Compilation of True Testimonies and Experiences” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “By My Spirit: A Compilation of True Testimonies and Experiences,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
