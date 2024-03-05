Sandra A. McManus’s Newly Released “Boldly Encouraged: A Personal Journey of Faith and Hope” is a Down to Earth Approach to Finding Time for Faith in Each Day
“Boldly Encouraged: A Personal Journey of Faith and Hope” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sandra A. McManus is an uplifting resource for anyone seeking a little encouragement in navigating the highs and lows of daily life.
Lancaster, CA, March 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Boldly Encouraged: A Personal Journey of Faith and Hope”: a powerful reminder of the comfort one can find in God’s grace. “Boldly Encouraged: A Personal Journey of Faith and Hope” is the creation of published author, Sandra A. McManus, a dedicated wife and mother who attended Rhode Island College and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree (BSN) in nursing and has worked as a registered nurse (RN) for over thirty-seven years as a home care nurse and in various hospitals in Washington, Hawaii, and California. She has traveled the world with her husband Jeff, who was an Air Force officer and pilot and lived in Bangkok, Thailand, as part of their military diplomatic assignment with the American Embassy.
McManus shares, “Boldly Encouraged is a devotional-style book filled with comfort, hope, and joy. The author writes from the heart, sharing personal accounts experienced while working as a nurse, being a mom, and navigating through the stresses of everyday life. If you are caught in a storm of stress, anxiety, and depression, you will find comfort, inspiration, and encouragement in every single page. The author reminds you that you are never left on your own to fight battles, but you can rely on the comforting outstretched hand of God who provides wisdom and security. Gently and lovingly, the author reminds you to put complete trust in Him and to encourage others to create a more positive family, work, and community environment. At the end of the book, the author challenges readers to share what they have learned with others so they can also experience peace, hope, and life-fulfilling encouragement.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sandra A. McManus’s new book will uplift and empower as readers consider the personal and scripturally relevant advice found within.
Consumers can purchase “Boldly Encouraged: A Personal Journey of Faith and Hope” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Boldly Encouraged: A Personal Journey of Faith and Hope,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
McManus shares, “Boldly Encouraged is a devotional-style book filled with comfort, hope, and joy. The author writes from the heart, sharing personal accounts experienced while working as a nurse, being a mom, and navigating through the stresses of everyday life. If you are caught in a storm of stress, anxiety, and depression, you will find comfort, inspiration, and encouragement in every single page. The author reminds you that you are never left on your own to fight battles, but you can rely on the comforting outstretched hand of God who provides wisdom and security. Gently and lovingly, the author reminds you to put complete trust in Him and to encourage others to create a more positive family, work, and community environment. At the end of the book, the author challenges readers to share what they have learned with others so they can also experience peace, hope, and life-fulfilling encouragement.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sandra A. McManus’s new book will uplift and empower as readers consider the personal and scripturally relevant advice found within.
Consumers can purchase “Boldly Encouraged: A Personal Journey of Faith and Hope” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Boldly Encouraged: A Personal Journey of Faith and Hope,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories