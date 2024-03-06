Flora Bolding’s Newly Released “I AM A HUMAN BEING, NOT A COLOR” is a Powerful and Thought-Provoking Examination of Equality and Justice
“I AM A HUMAN BEING, NOT A COLOR” from Christian Faith Publishing author Flora Bolding is a heartfelt blend of personal experiences and deep reflections, which raises crucial questions about the fundamental laws and principles that govern the United States, challenging readers to reconsider the importance of upholding these principles for all citizens.
Aurora, CO, March 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “I AM A HUMAN BEING, NOT A COLOR”: a heartfelt message for upcoming generations. “I AM A HUMAN BEING, NOT A COLOR” is the creation of published author, Flora Bolding, the mother of three children who lost her husband, Edgar L. Bolding, who was killed in action during the Vietnam War. Edgar was awarded several medals, including the Bronze Star Medal for heroism, the Purple Heart, and the Infantryman Badge. Flora received an associate degree in applied science from Metropolitan State College in 1978 in Denver, Colorado. She also earned a bachelor of science degree from Troy University in 2011 in Troy, Alabama. Before retirement, Flora was a licensed substitute teacher in both the Muscogee County School District in Columbus, Georgia, and the Arapahoe County School District in Aurora, Colorado.
Bolding shares, “Reading what Thomas Jefferson said in the Declaration of Independence—'All Men Are Created Equal'—and the Constitution of the United States, framed and adopted in 1787 and put into effect in March 1789, I want to know if those fundamental laws and principles that are supposed to govern the operation of our states are annulled for people of color.
“I wrote this book because I needed to say this again and out loud. I want to know if anyone is listening. Are we going to continue to ignore these laws and principles written to govern the United States by our forefathers? If so, please reconsider.
“We are the people of these United States. We are citizens made equally by our God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Flora Bolding’s new book is a powerful call for reflection and action, urging readers to examine the principles that shape the United States and reconsider the commitment to equality. Bolding's personal experiences and insights create a compelling narrative that resonates with those seeking a deeper understanding of justice and fairness.
Consumers can purchase “I AM A HUMAN BEING, NOT A COLOR” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I AM A HUMAN BEING, NOT A COLOR,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
