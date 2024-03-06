Gloria Howell-Mason’s Newly Released "The Dimensions of a Godly Woman" is an Inspiring Journey of Love, Faith, and Spiritual Growth
“The Dimensions of a Godly Woman” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gloria Howell-Mason is a fine balance of personal reflections and heartfelt anecdotes, Howell-Mason invites readers into a spiritual love story that is both romantic and instructional, celebrating the dimensions of a Godly woman’s life.
Elberon, VA, March 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Dimensions of a Godly Woman”: a compelling message of being present in one’s faith and family. “The Dimensions of a Godly Woman” is the creation of published author, Gloria Howell-Mason, who has received her master’s and doctoral degrees in theology from Grace Bible College Theological Seminary in Saluda, Virginia. Elder Mason’s desire in life is to continually grow in God as she carries others along with her. She finds no greater joy than inspiring, encouraging, and educating others in God’s Word. She realizes that living his Word is essential because you can’t lead where you have not been.
Howell-Mason shares, “'My view: This manuscript (soon-to-be-published book), I’m sure is truly a love story. It is spiritual, romantic, serious, instructional, and informative; and throughout the book reads like a love letter to God and to the author’s husband-to-be, and now husband, Kelma. There were a couple or more statements in the manuscript (journal entries) that really made me chuckle. I read those about three times because I enjoyed the lightheartedness of the author, as well as my own hearty laughter, which felt very good. I’m pretty certain that this will have the same eﬀect on other readers, as well. My sincerest thanks to the author for asking me to be among the ﬁrst persons to read her manuscript. I am indeed honored. There’s a subtle hint that this manuscript, once published, may be the ﬁrst in a series of inspirational books, packed with love and appreciation for God, her husband, her family, and others.' — Perlene P. Montgomery
“'This is my personal account of the author’s relationship with God, her spouse, and her ministry. Through the pages of her revealing inspirational book, Mrs. Gloria Howell-Mason presents a unique acknowledgment of God’s purpose, mission, and vision for her life. In this literary record, she declares her determination to trust Jesus as she joyfully seeks to please Him daily and to inspire others to grow deeper in the love and higher in the spirit of Jesus.' — Audrey L. Byrd
“'I am so honored to have been asked to read this wonderful book. What a delightful, caring, funny story. Follow Elder Gloria Mason on her journey through love loss and love again, a greater love than she would have ever known—love for God, love for family, love for the one that God has for her, as well as love for the plan he is revealing to her. It is a beautiful reminder that if we wait on the Lord, he will make all things new and exciting.' — Prophetess Joyce Washington
“'I thought the book was magniﬁcent. It’s a blessing to me to have lived long enough to ﬁnd out how talented my daughter is and to read a book that she wrote.' - A. Louise Williams, Author’s Mother (Member of Missionary Guild, and Church Mother)
“'Her compassion for the love of God and the man God sent her to lean on for her to be able to freely work in his kingdom here on earth. She expresses her intimate relationship with recognizing order in her life and why ﬁrst things should be ﬁrst to get it right.' — Dr. Barbara Privo P. Wiggins, PhD.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gloria Howell-Mason’s new book is a heartfelt and inspirational account that resonates with readers seeking a deeper understanding of love, faith, and the pursuit of a Godly life. Testimonials from early readers highlight the book's delightful, caring, and funny narrative, emphasizing its potential to inspire and uplift.
Consumers can purchase “The Dimensions of a Godly Woman” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Dimensions of a Godly Woman”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
@font-face
{font-family:"Cambria Math";
panose-1:2 4 5 3 5 4 6 3 2 4;
mso-font-charset:0;
mso-generic-font-family:roman;
mso-font-pitch:variable;
mso-font-signature:-536870145 1107305727 0 0 415 0;}p.MsoNormal, li.MsoNormal, div.MsoNormal
{mso-style-unhide:no;
mso-style-qformat:yes;
mso-style-parent:"";
margin:0in;
mso-pagination:widow-orphan;
mso-hyphenate:none;
font-size:12.0pt;
font-family:"Times New Roman",serif;
mso-fareast-font-family:"Times New Roman";
mso-fareast-language:AR-SA;}.MsoChpDefault
{mso-style-type:export-only;
mso-default-props:yes;
font-size:10.0pt;
mso-ansi-font-size:10.0pt;
mso-bidi-font-size:10.0pt;
mso-font-kerning:0pt;
mso-ligatures:none;}.MsoPapDefault
{mso-style-type:export-only;
mso-hyphenate:none;}div.WordSection1
{page:WordSection1;}
Howell-Mason shares, “'My view: This manuscript (soon-to-be-published book), I’m sure is truly a love story. It is spiritual, romantic, serious, instructional, and informative; and throughout the book reads like a love letter to God and to the author’s husband-to-be, and now husband, Kelma. There were a couple or more statements in the manuscript (journal entries) that really made me chuckle. I read those about three times because I enjoyed the lightheartedness of the author, as well as my own hearty laughter, which felt very good. I’m pretty certain that this will have the same eﬀect on other readers, as well. My sincerest thanks to the author for asking me to be among the ﬁrst persons to read her manuscript. I am indeed honored. There’s a subtle hint that this manuscript, once published, may be the ﬁrst in a series of inspirational books, packed with love and appreciation for God, her husband, her family, and others.' — Perlene P. Montgomery
“'This is my personal account of the author’s relationship with God, her spouse, and her ministry. Through the pages of her revealing inspirational book, Mrs. Gloria Howell-Mason presents a unique acknowledgment of God’s purpose, mission, and vision for her life. In this literary record, she declares her determination to trust Jesus as she joyfully seeks to please Him daily and to inspire others to grow deeper in the love and higher in the spirit of Jesus.' — Audrey L. Byrd
“'I am so honored to have been asked to read this wonderful book. What a delightful, caring, funny story. Follow Elder Gloria Mason on her journey through love loss and love again, a greater love than she would have ever known—love for God, love for family, love for the one that God has for her, as well as love for the plan he is revealing to her. It is a beautiful reminder that if we wait on the Lord, he will make all things new and exciting.' — Prophetess Joyce Washington
“'I thought the book was magniﬁcent. It’s a blessing to me to have lived long enough to ﬁnd out how talented my daughter is and to read a book that she wrote.' - A. Louise Williams, Author’s Mother (Member of Missionary Guild, and Church Mother)
“'Her compassion for the love of God and the man God sent her to lean on for her to be able to freely work in his kingdom here on earth. She expresses her intimate relationship with recognizing order in her life and why ﬁrst things should be ﬁrst to get it right.' — Dr. Barbara Privo P. Wiggins, PhD.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gloria Howell-Mason’s new book is a heartfelt and inspirational account that resonates with readers seeking a deeper understanding of love, faith, and the pursuit of a Godly life. Testimonials from early readers highlight the book's delightful, caring, and funny narrative, emphasizing its potential to inspire and uplift.
Consumers can purchase “The Dimensions of a Godly Woman” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Dimensions of a Godly Woman”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
@font-face
{font-family:"Cambria Math";
panose-1:2 4 5 3 5 4 6 3 2 4;
mso-font-charset:0;
mso-generic-font-family:roman;
mso-font-pitch:variable;
mso-font-signature:-536870145 1107305727 0 0 415 0;}p.MsoNormal, li.MsoNormal, div.MsoNormal
{mso-style-unhide:no;
mso-style-qformat:yes;
mso-style-parent:"";
margin:0in;
mso-pagination:widow-orphan;
mso-hyphenate:none;
font-size:12.0pt;
font-family:"Times New Roman",serif;
mso-fareast-font-family:"Times New Roman";
mso-fareast-language:AR-SA;}.MsoChpDefault
{mso-style-type:export-only;
mso-default-props:yes;
font-size:10.0pt;
mso-ansi-font-size:10.0pt;
mso-bidi-font-size:10.0pt;
mso-font-kerning:0pt;
mso-ligatures:none;}.MsoPapDefault
{mso-style-type:export-only;
mso-hyphenate:none;}div.WordSection1
{page:WordSection1;}
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories