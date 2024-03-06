Gloria Howell-Mason’s Newly Released "The Dimensions of a Godly Woman" is an Inspiring Journey of Love, Faith, and Spiritual Growth

“The Dimensions of a Godly Woman” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gloria Howell-Mason is a fine balance of personal reflections and heartfelt anecdotes, Howell-Mason invites readers into a spiritual love story that is both romantic and instructional, celebrating the dimensions of a Godly woman’s life.