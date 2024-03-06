Phillis Birmingham’s Newly Released "My Heart Speaks" is an Uplifting Collection of Poetry and Insightful Prayers
“My Heart Speaks” from Christian Faith Publishing author Phillis Birmingham is an emotionally and spiritually charged selection of personal reflections and compelling verse that will encourage readers in their pursuit of connection with God.
Kansas City, MO, March 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “My Heart Speaks”: a touching anthology of religiously motivated verse and prose. “My Heart Speaks” is the creation of published author, Phillis Birmingham, a dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Birmingham shares, “Father God, I pray as each reader comes to the end of this book, You would touch their hearts and that someone would find joy, comfort, peace, healing, and strength through the words of each page. Speak to their hearts as You have mine, and may You bless each and every reader abundantly. May they feel Your love and Your presence throughout each page. Thank you, God, for speaking to my heart. In Jesus’s name, I pray. Amen.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Phillis Birmingham’s new book will captivate the imagination and inspire the spirit as readers consider the empowering messages within.
Consumers can purchase “My Heart Speaks” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Heart Speaks,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Birmingham shares, “Father God, I pray as each reader comes to the end of this book, You would touch their hearts and that someone would find joy, comfort, peace, healing, and strength through the words of each page. Speak to their hearts as You have mine, and may You bless each and every reader abundantly. May they feel Your love and Your presence throughout each page. Thank you, God, for speaking to my heart. In Jesus’s name, I pray. Amen.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Phillis Birmingham’s new book will captivate the imagination and inspire the spirit as readers consider the empowering messages within.
Consumers can purchase “My Heart Speaks” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Heart Speaks,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories