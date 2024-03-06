Ariell Kianna Green’s Newly Released "Essence of God" is a Poignant Journey of Overcoming Adversity, Revealing the Transformative Power of Faith
“Essence of God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ariell Kianna Green is a spiritually charged memoir, offering a profound narrative of personal growth, divine encounters, and the transformative journey of finding God's presence in each of life’s chapters.
Wilmington, DE, March 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Essence of God”: a reflective and inspiring story of determination and faith. “Essence of God” is the creation of published author, Ariell Kianna Green. Ariell graduated from Brandywine high school in Wilmington, Delaware in 2012. She then attended online classes through Yale University - Introduction to Psychology (completed 2/15/23), Duke University - Behavioral Finance (completed 12/30/23), and University of Toronto - Introduction to Psychology (completed 09/28/23). She also obtained a Certification in Motivational Speaking from IAP Career College.
Green shares, “Ariell Green is an exceptional individual who, despite facing significant challenges, has managed to overcome adversity and create a successful business. As a former student at Thomas Edison Charter School, Ariell exhibited qualities of inspiration and delight, leaving a lasting impact on those around her. Unfortunately, after graduating high school, she encountered a debilitating disease that left her paralyzed and robbed her of her ability to speak. Despite these immense difficulties, Ariell’s determination and resilience shone through as she persevered and found a new purpose in life.
“Through years of grappling with her physical limitations, Ariell discovered a passion for the world of fragrances. Drawing on her keen sense of smell and her unwavering entrepreneurial spirit, she embarked on a journey to establish her own business, specializing in selling cologne and perfume. Her dedication and commitment to her craft allowed her to transcend her physical boundaries and create a successful venture.
“Ariell’s story serves as an inspiration to others, demonstrating the power of the human spirit in the face of adversity. Her ability to transform personal challenges into opportunities is a testament to her strength and tenacity. Through her entrepreneurial journey, she has not only achieved personal fulfillment but has also become an inspiration to others, reminding us that resilience and determination can lead to remarkable achievements.
“In documenting Ariell’s remarkable journey, the author aims to capture the essence of her indomitable spirit and the transformative power of pursuing one’s passion. This narrative offers a powerful narrative of triumph over adversity, inspiring readers to embrace their own dreams and overcome obstacles, no matter how insurmountable they may seem. Ariell Green’s story is a testament to the human spirit’s capacity for resilience and serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration to all who encounter it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ariell Kianna Green’s new book is a testament to the resiliency of the human spirit as the author examines key moments that have guided and challenged her spiritual growth.
Consumers can purchase “Essence of God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Essence of God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
