David Crowden’s Newly Released "Abba’s Garden" is a Journey of Discovery and Divine Encounters
“Abba’s Garden” from Christian Faith Publishing author David Crowden is a potent narrative which follows a young boy's transformative journey as he stumbles upon an extraordinary garden and, in the process, discovers profound truths about life, purpose, and the Creator's relentless pursuit.
Van Buren, AR, March 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Abba’s Garden”: an uplifting story of spiritual awakening. “Abba’s Garden” is the creation of published author, David Crowden, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who retired from the United States Air Force.
Crowden shares, “It was a hot summer day, and a boy is playing on the steps of a local church in his neighborhood. He checks the door to see if it’s open, looking for a drink of water or a temporary escape from the heat of the day. The door opens, introducing a beautiful garden. As he begins to explore, he meets talking animals and the first man. Later he meets the Creator Himself and discovers that the Creator had been looking for him. He also meets a serpent-type creature that follows him out of the garden and tries to make his life a wreck. A venture into an unknown garden forever changes the lives of so many when a boy discovers Abba’s Garden.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Crowden’s new book invites readers to embark on a thought-provoking and emotionally resonant journey. Through vivid storytelling and a rich tapestry of characters, Crowden explores themes of faith, purpose, and the transformative power of divine encounters.
Consumers can purchase “Abba’s Garden” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Abba’s Garden,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
