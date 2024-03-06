Author Lee Glover’s New Book, "Field Trip: My Years on a Johns Island Farm," Explores the People and History of Johns Island, as Well as Its Evolution Through the Years

Recent release “Field Trip: My Years on a Johns Island Farm” from Covenant Books author Lee Glover spans decades revealing Johns Island’s transformation from a rural agrarian setting to a rapidly changing sea island of the Lowcountry. Portraying these people with humor and dignity, Glover preserves their stories, as well as his own, about a time that is rapidly slipping into history.