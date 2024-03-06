Authors Dan Callahan and Wanda Grace’s New Book, "Aunt Wanda, Mr. Steve, and the Grace Manor Cotton Buddies," is a Beautiful Tale of Second Chances at Love and Family
Recent release “Aunt Wanda, Mr. Steve, and the Grace Manor Cotton Buddies” from Page Publishing authors Dan Callahan and Wanda Grace is heartwarming story based on true events that centers around Wanda and her husband, Steve, as they work to care for children from low-income families so their parents can work, all while providing a place of love, hope, and belonging.
Denver, CO, March 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dan Callahan and Wanda Grace, a brother and sister duo who were brought up in Annapolis, Maryland with their extended family, have completed their new book, “Aunt Wanda, Mr. Steve, and the Grace Manor Cotton Buddies”: a captivating true story that follows co-author Wanda as she works to care for low-income children, providing a home of warmth and love to all who need one.
Dan Callahan is the author of three books for young people telling the saga of “The Times and Tales of Princess Shannon and Sir Arthur.” He continues to seek new ideas to inspire young people to be creative and to explore their imaginations. Wanda, now retired, was locally known for her catering expertise and her specialty dishes. In her early years, to make ends meet, she cared for the children of low-income families so their parents could work to provide a better life for their children. She is the inspiration for this story.
“This book tells the story of all the children who have been left behind and, through the compassion of others, were given a second chance at life and a loving family,” write Dan and Wanda. “There are some things money can’t buy. Love and that special bond of family should be cherished above all else. This book is a tribute to those individuals who go above and beyond and how the children are able to grow and live loving and productive lives.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dan Callahan and Wanda Grace’s engaging tale will pull at the heartstrings of readers from all walks of life as they follow along on Aunt Wanda and Mr. Steve’s journey to spread love and hope to as many children they possibly can. Poignant and emotionally stirring, “Aunt Wanda, Mr. Steve, and the Grace Manor Cotton Buddies” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Aunt Wanda, Mr. Steve, and the Grace Manor Cotton Buddies” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
