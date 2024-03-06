Authors Dan Callahan and Wanda Grace’s New Book, "Aunt Wanda, Mr. Steve, and the Grace Manor Cotton Buddies," is a Beautiful Tale of Second Chances at Love and Family

Recent release “Aunt Wanda, Mr. Steve, and the Grace Manor Cotton Buddies” from Page Publishing authors Dan Callahan and Wanda Grace is heartwarming story based on true events that centers around Wanda and her husband, Steve, as they work to care for children from low-income families so their parents can work, all while providing a place of love, hope, and belonging.