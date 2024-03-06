Author Gina Marie Martini’s Latest Book, "Edge of Exposure," is a Thrilling Tale of a Couple Living in Seclusion, Suddenly at Risk of Exposure, Jeopardizing Their Lives
Recent release “Edge of Exposure” from Page Publishing, author Gina Marie Martini composed a captivating story that centers around actress Victoria Ursini, who was driven into hiding after her husband, Tommy Cavallo, faked his death following a series of lethal threats on his life from one of his enemies. But when her mother nearly dies in a suspicious accident, Vicki jeopardizes their safety to be with her, and soon, dark family secrets rise to the surface.
New York, NY, March 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Gina Marie Martini, author of the drama series, “Entanglements,” which was honored in 2020 with an American Fiction Award, has completed her new book, “Edge of Exposure”: a gripping novel that follows an actress and an entrepreneur who must evade the public eye or risk losing everything they’ve worked towards to an unknown enemy who has threatened their lives.
Martini writes, “Paris, a fabulous, energetic city and a superb locale for hotel entrepreneur Tommy Cavallo and actress Victoria Ursini to hide following Tommy’s fictitious death. Vicki learns of an accident in Las Vegas that nearly kills her mother, Sylvia. She leaves Tommy safely in France to rush to her mother’s side, risking exposure to their aliases and the truth that Tommy is still alive.
“Vicki reconnects with her family when she arrives home but grows concerned that the hungry media and her vindictive ex-husband, the former governor, will shine a bright spotlight on her. She has evaded snapping cameras and ambitious reporters since Tommy quietly swept her out of Vegas to protect her from a white-collar crime and himself from an unidentified adversary who threatened his life.
“Chaos ensues as some well-kept family secrets unravel, including a murder, in which Sylvia becomes the prime suspect. Still, the one mystery Vicki hopes to solve is the identity of her biological father. Between Sylvia’s baffling past and Tommy’s unknown enemies, Vicki’s whole world starts crumbling, ultimately jeopardizing Tommy’s life and their future together.”
Published by Page Publishing, Gina Marie Martini’s enthralling tale is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page as Victoria and Tommy’s story slowly unfolds. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Martini weaves an unforgettable mystery that will keep the pages turning and remain with readers long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Edge of Exposure” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
