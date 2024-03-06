Author Gina Marie Martini’s Latest Book, "Edge of Exposure," is a Thrilling Tale of a Couple Living in Seclusion, Suddenly at Risk of Exposure, Jeopardizing Their Lives

Recent release “Edge of Exposure” from Page Publishing, author Gina Marie Martini composed a captivating story that centers around actress Victoria Ursini, who was driven into hiding after her husband, Tommy Cavallo, faked his death following a series of lethal threats on his life from one of his enemies. But when her mother nearly dies in a suspicious accident, Vicki jeopardizes their safety to be with her, and soon, dark family secrets rise to the surface.