Author Tanya Hamner’s New Book, "The American Cowboy," Features Photographs That Serve as a Testament to the Cowboy Life, Defined by Hard Work in God’s Glorious Country
Recent release “The American Cowboy” from Page Publishing author Tanya Hamner is a powerful and reflective collection of stunning photography that captures the essence of cowboy life.
Pinedale, WY, March 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tanya Hamner, whose love for the cowboy was instilled when she was a young girl, has completed her new book, “The American Cowboy”: a collection of beautiful photography rooted in authenticity as it displays the story of life as a cowboy.
Author Tanya Hamner was raised in Wyoming among some of the Lord’s greatest creations. His sunsets, sunrises, mountains, waterfalls, people, and wildlife are just a few small blessings she glimpses of his beautiful creation. Tanya lives on a sheep ranch in Wyoming with horses. She works daily with Columbia sheep. She has discovered the beautiful moments and the hardships of what a rancher experiences daily. A cowboy’s way of life embraces hard work, trust, and respect. A cowboy lends a hand to a neighbor in their time of need, feeds the hungry, and cherishes the land. It is a life lived for a greater purpose. This is what “Riding for the Brand” means. It is based on a poem her dad introduced her to called “Ride for the Brand” by Paul Harwitz. It is a reminder of the life that one should live, that we are here on this earth to serve Christ, our Savior. It goes hand with the cowboy’s way of life.
When Tanya had set out to start her photography journey, she tried to capture everything she saw. She first discovered her love for photography in the darkroom at Northwest College. While she was not a photography major, her agriculture communications degree required the Intro to Photography course. She was fortunate enough to have to use a darkroom to develop her own film. When she was in the darkroom for the first time, watching her professor develop prints, it was like magic to her. After a few days of her own developing, the darkroom became a magical place that gave Tanya peace and made moments come to life. During this time, she did not think of taking photography to the next level. Her professors encouraged her to stick to photography because she has a unique eye to see what others don’t.
After getting her bachelor’s degree, Tanya decided to pursue photography and discovered the Academy of Art University. While in school, she wanted to showcase not only the glorious moments of a cowboy but also the daily struggles and triumphs of the American cowboy. Thus, this is what her unique style in art has become. Instead of staging the scenes, she wants to bring the viewer to a live view of what the cowboy does every day. She rides along with the cowboys to document their livelihood.
While photographing on the side, Tanya runs and operates the family sheep ranch. They raise Columbia sheep and natural-colored sheep. She has her PRCA Photographers Card (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association), and now besides traveling to ranches, she travels to PRCA rodeos to capture eight seconds at a time.
Tanya writes, “To truly be the best photographer at your subject, one must somehow have a connection between the subject and the camera. Most wildlife photographers live among the wildlife and study their everyday moves. The best sports photographers are those who have played the game and know what moves are about to happen. To be the best ranching photographer, one must live the life, understand the life, and know the ins and outs of ranching. This is how I decided to specialize in ranching photography. My day-to-day life involves going out on the ranch and taking care of sheep, feeding them, and caring for them. I live the life, and by living this lifestyle, I can communicate the same language as other ranchers. I know the rules and know where to go so that I am not in the way when taking photographs. I know the subtle cues that livestock give. I can anticipate the animals’ reactions to me and when they will be moving. I know their behavior and communicate with the rancher.”
Published by Page Publishing, Tanya Hamner’s engaging work draws readers in, inviting them to witness the lives of ranchers,
Readers who wish to experience this memorable work can purchase “The American Cowboy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Tanya Hamner was raised in Wyoming among some of the Lord’s greatest creations. His sunsets, sunrises, mountains, waterfalls, people, and wildlife are just a few small blessings she glimpses of his beautiful creation. Tanya lives on a sheep ranch in Wyoming with horses. She works daily with Columbia sheep. She has discovered the beautiful moments and the hardships of what a rancher experiences daily. A cowboy’s way of life embraces hard work, trust, and respect. A cowboy lends a hand to a neighbor in their time of need, feeds the hungry, and cherishes the land. It is a life lived for a greater purpose. This is what “Riding for the Brand” means. It is based on a poem her dad introduced her to called “Ride for the Brand” by Paul Harwitz. It is a reminder of the life that one should live, that we are here on this earth to serve Christ, our Savior. It goes hand with the cowboy’s way of life.
When Tanya had set out to start her photography journey, she tried to capture everything she saw. She first discovered her love for photography in the darkroom at Northwest College. While she was not a photography major, her agriculture communications degree required the Intro to Photography course. She was fortunate enough to have to use a darkroom to develop her own film. When she was in the darkroom for the first time, watching her professor develop prints, it was like magic to her. After a few days of her own developing, the darkroom became a magical place that gave Tanya peace and made moments come to life. During this time, she did not think of taking photography to the next level. Her professors encouraged her to stick to photography because she has a unique eye to see what others don’t.
After getting her bachelor’s degree, Tanya decided to pursue photography and discovered the Academy of Art University. While in school, she wanted to showcase not only the glorious moments of a cowboy but also the daily struggles and triumphs of the American cowboy. Thus, this is what her unique style in art has become. Instead of staging the scenes, she wants to bring the viewer to a live view of what the cowboy does every day. She rides along with the cowboys to document their livelihood.
While photographing on the side, Tanya runs and operates the family sheep ranch. They raise Columbia sheep and natural-colored sheep. She has her PRCA Photographers Card (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association), and now besides traveling to ranches, she travels to PRCA rodeos to capture eight seconds at a time.
Tanya writes, “To truly be the best photographer at your subject, one must somehow have a connection between the subject and the camera. Most wildlife photographers live among the wildlife and study their everyday moves. The best sports photographers are those who have played the game and know what moves are about to happen. To be the best ranching photographer, one must live the life, understand the life, and know the ins and outs of ranching. This is how I decided to specialize in ranching photography. My day-to-day life involves going out on the ranch and taking care of sheep, feeding them, and caring for them. I live the life, and by living this lifestyle, I can communicate the same language as other ranchers. I know the rules and know where to go so that I am not in the way when taking photographs. I know the subtle cues that livestock give. I can anticipate the animals’ reactions to me and when they will be moving. I know their behavior and communicate with the rancher.”
Published by Page Publishing, Tanya Hamner’s engaging work draws readers in, inviting them to witness the lives of ranchers,
Readers who wish to experience this memorable work can purchase “The American Cowboy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories