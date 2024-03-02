Breaking Barriers: How an Atlantic City Native Defied the Odds to Publish 10 Books in 3 Years

In a world that requires us to be in multiple places at once it can be difficult to find time to write. Yet, Tamika M. Murray, award-author of "Put Down the Phone, Picked Up the Pen: How I Wrote 10 Books in 3 Years," found time to live and complete multiple manuscripts in three years. Now that's impressive.