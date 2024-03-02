Sleeping Bear Productions Launches New Podcast, "Beyond The Green," Exploring the Rich History of Morristown, NJ.
Sleeping Bear Productions is thrilled to announce the debut of its latest venture, a captivating podcast titled "Beyond The Green." Hosted by Morristown High School alumni and brothers, Peter and Sotiri Barbounis, the podcast invites listeners on a journey through the heart and history of Morristown, New Jersey.
"Beyond The Green" seeks to uncover the untold stories and remarkable individuals that have shaped Morristown into the vibrant community it is today. Each episode delves into the unique perspectives of locals, shedding light on the diverse experiences that contribute to the town's cultural mosaic.
Peter Barbounis, co-host and Morris Township native, expressed his excitement about the project, saying, "Morristown holds a special place in our hearts, and we are thrilled to share the stories that make our town so exceptional. 'Beyond The Green' is a celebration of our community and the incredible people who call it home."
Sotiri Barbounis, the other half of the dynamic hosting duo, added, "We want our listeners to feel a deep connection to Morristown, whether they're longtime residents or discovering the town for the first time. There's so much history and character here, and we can't wait to explore it together."
Listeners can expect a diverse range of topics, from historical milestones and community events to personal anecdotes and interviews with Morristown's fascinating residents. "Beyond The Green" aims to capture the essence of Morristown's past, present, and future in an engaging and accessible format.
Sleeping Bear Productions invites everyone to tune in and join the Barbounis brothers on this exciting journey "Beyond The Green." The podcast is available on major platforms such as YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.
For media inquiries, please contact: Editor@Sleepingbearprod.com.
About Sleeping Bear Productions: Sleeping Bear Productions is a US based media company committed to creating engaging and thought-provoking content. With a passion for storytelling, the team at Sleeping Bear Productions strives to capture the unique narratives that shape communities and bring them to a global audience.
