Author Joan Latham’s New Book, "Lest One Be Left Behind," is a Delightful Story of a Young Girl Who Manages to Overcome the Daily Torture from Her Bullies at School

Recent release “Lest One Be Left Behind” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Joan Latham is a heartfelt story that centers around Emily, a young girl with cerebral palsy who is bullied every day at school. With the help of her parents and therapist, Emily learns how to deal with her bullies and begins to thrive.