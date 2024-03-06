Author Joan Latham’s New Book, "Lest One Be Left Behind," is a Delightful Story of a Young Girl Who Manages to Overcome the Daily Torture from Her Bullies at School
Recent release “Lest One Be Left Behind” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Joan Latham is a heartfelt story that centers around Emily, a young girl with cerebral palsy who is bullied every day at school. With the help of her parents and therapist, Emily learns how to deal with her bullies and begins to thrive.
Livermore, CA, March 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Joan Latham, who received an AA degree in early childhood and a BA in liberal studies, special education, has completed her new book, “Lest One Be Left Behind”: a charming story that follows a young girl who experiences bullying from her peers due to her cerebral palsy, but learns to rise above her bullies and make a difference with the help of her parents, teachers, and other supportive people in her life.
Born in Oakland, California and raised in Livermore, author Joan Latham’s dream was to be an elementary school teacher in special education, which she pursued throughout her college career. After earning her degrees, Joan found herself concentrating on her writing and reminiscing about her years in elementary school, as well as the trials that she was able to overcome.
Latham writes, “‘Lest One Be Left Behind’ is a story about a young girl in elementary school who has a mild physical and learning disability and the trials and tribulations that she must go through to make friends and have her teachers see her as a talented young girl—a talented and gifted young girl who is able to make a difference in the world. She lives with her parents, Jim and Pam Latham, in Livermore, California, where she grew up many years ago.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Joan Latham’s engaging tale is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on young Emily’s journey to overcome her daily struggles and find a way to connect with her classmates. With colorful artwork to help bring Latham’s tale to life, “Lest One Be Left Behind” is a beautiful story of acceptance and celebrating the differences between people that is sure to remain with readers long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Lest One Be Left Behind" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
