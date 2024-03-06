Author Scott Andersen’s New Book, "Danny and the Corporate Ladder," is a Heartfelt Story of Learning to Navigate the World and the Relationships One Makes Along the Way

Recent release “Danny and the Corporate Ladder: The story of a Good guy, a hard choice and the life that led up to it” from Newman Springs Publishing author Scott Andersen is an emotionally stirring tale of a man named Danny who, his compassion and selflessness, earns the respect and friendship of others, and finds the connections he makes to be one of the most important things in his life.