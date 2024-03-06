Author Scott Andersen’s New Book, "Danny and the Corporate Ladder," is a Heartfelt Story of Learning to Navigate the World and the Relationships One Makes Along the Way
Recent release “Danny and the Corporate Ladder: The story of a Good guy, a hard choice and the life that led up to it” from Newman Springs Publishing author Scott Andersen is an emotionally stirring tale of a man named Danny who, his compassion and selflessness, earns the respect and friendship of others, and finds the connections he makes to be one of the most important things in his life.
New Market, MD, March 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Scott Andersen, a loving husband and father who has had a passion for writing and storytelling for nearly all his life, has completed his new book, “Danny and the Corporate Ladder: The story of a Good guy, a hard choice and the life that led up to it”: a gripping story of one man’s journey through life, and the countless relationships and choices he experiences along the way that shapes his path and ultimately his future.
Born in the city of Chicago, Illinois, author Scott Andersen has lived in Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, and Bangkok, Thailand, over the last many years. His early years were filled with the love of technology, but technology was only one of his passions. Scott moved from being a schoolteacher to being a software architect, but deep inside, he always longed to be a writer. He lives now in Maryland, near Washington, DC, with his wife, three children, and the two homeowners of the house they live with, the two Labrador retrievers, who sometimes share TikTok videos under the collective name TLC, an acronym which stands for the Labrador Collective.
“‘Danny and the Corporate Ladder’ is a story,” writes Scott. “It is a story a friend tells as the narrator talks about their friend. It is the intersection of the relationships in a person’s life. Each of the relationships in this book takes us on a site journey where Danny, our main character, spends his time helping others, from being the first person to sign a Little League friend’s broken arm to searching for an ancient fossilized shark. Danny is a good person.
“In the book, we meet Danny’s best friend when Danny is a kindergartner. What happens next is the story of a friendship. But it is also the story of falling in love. It is the story of the connection of multiple people and any intersections they have in your life. It is a story of those who influence us and those we control. There is a sidebar story of trying to teach and train snapping turtles to fly, but that is a sidebar.
“Most importantly, this is a story of a person who spends their life helping others. When Danny encounters a personal problem, without having to ask, all the people Danny had helped come back to help him. They help Danny without question and without being asked. It is a story of friendship and what it means to be a friend.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Scott Andersen’s enthralling tale will take readers on an unforgettable and poignant journey as they follow along on Danny’s story, discovering how the connections and intersections of his life all collide, providing him with help and guidance when he needs it most. Expertly paced and character-driven, Scott weaves a compelling tale that’s sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers from all walks of life and remain with them long after its brilliant conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Danny and the Corporate Ladder: The story of a Good guy, a hard choice and the life that led up to it” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Born in the city of Chicago, Illinois, author Scott Andersen has lived in Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, and Bangkok, Thailand, over the last many years. His early years were filled with the love of technology, but technology was only one of his passions. Scott moved from being a schoolteacher to being a software architect, but deep inside, he always longed to be a writer. He lives now in Maryland, near Washington, DC, with his wife, three children, and the two homeowners of the house they live with, the two Labrador retrievers, who sometimes share TikTok videos under the collective name TLC, an acronym which stands for the Labrador Collective.
“‘Danny and the Corporate Ladder’ is a story,” writes Scott. “It is a story a friend tells as the narrator talks about their friend. It is the intersection of the relationships in a person’s life. Each of the relationships in this book takes us on a site journey where Danny, our main character, spends his time helping others, from being the first person to sign a Little League friend’s broken arm to searching for an ancient fossilized shark. Danny is a good person.
“In the book, we meet Danny’s best friend when Danny is a kindergartner. What happens next is the story of a friendship. But it is also the story of falling in love. It is the story of the connection of multiple people and any intersections they have in your life. It is a story of those who influence us and those we control. There is a sidebar story of trying to teach and train snapping turtles to fly, but that is a sidebar.
“Most importantly, this is a story of a person who spends their life helping others. When Danny encounters a personal problem, without having to ask, all the people Danny had helped come back to help him. They help Danny without question and without being asked. It is a story of friendship and what it means to be a friend.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Scott Andersen’s enthralling tale will take readers on an unforgettable and poignant journey as they follow along on Danny’s story, discovering how the connections and intersections of his life all collide, providing him with help and guidance when he needs it most. Expertly paced and character-driven, Scott weaves a compelling tale that’s sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers from all walks of life and remain with them long after its brilliant conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Danny and the Corporate Ladder: The story of a Good guy, a hard choice and the life that led up to it” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories