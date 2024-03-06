Author Austin B. McLogan’s New Book, "Somewhere in Burma," Holds a Series of Letters from the Author’s Uncle on the Frontlines of the Southeast Asian Theater of WWII

Recent release “Somewhere in Burma: War Letters of Lt. Edward A. McLogan” from Newman Springs Publishing author Austin B. McLogan is a powerful and thought-provoking series of letters penned by the author’s uncle during his time serving in the Second World War as a part of Merrill's Marauders in Burma, recounting every mission and experience he witnessed during his time fighting to defend America.