Author Austin B. McLogan’s New Book, "Somewhere in Burma," Holds a Series of Letters from the Author’s Uncle on the Frontlines of the Southeast Asian Theater of WWII
Recent release “Somewhere in Burma: War Letters of Lt. Edward A. McLogan” from Newman Springs Publishing author Austin B. McLogan is a powerful and thought-provoking series of letters penned by the author’s uncle during his time serving in the Second World War as a part of Merrill's Marauders in Burma, recounting every mission and experience he witnessed during his time fighting to defend America.
Durand, MI, March 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Austin B. McLogan has completed his new book, “Somewhere in Burma: War Letters of Lt. Edward A. McLogan”: a gripping collection of letters sent by Edward A. McLogan, the author’s uncle, while fighting on the front lines as a part of the legendary Merrill’s Marauders during World War II, revealing the struggles and harsh conditions he endured for her country and family.
“What an amazing story this book tells, through the imagination of the reader, one can literally put oneself in the boots of an Army Ranger by the reading of this compilation of over 175 undiscovered war letters, some written in code, found decades after the end of World War II,” writes Austin. “In a dusty basement, in an even a dustier box, was the collection of every letter, every v-mail, every article, keepsake, memento and token sent home from my dad’s brother, Lt. Edward A. McLogan. Known only as Uncle Ted to me, the most soft-spoken, mild-mannered, honorable, most gentle man I have ever known. One can only imagine the shock and awe to my soul after the box was opened. Immediately, the journey began in my mind of how I was going to get all these letters, all this information not only to my dear cousins and family, but to the many institutions that may consider some of this information to be of great historical value.
“This book will change your life if you let it. Purchasing it is not enough. I did not complete this project for great financial gain or recognition or for it to be put on a shelf; rather, my goal is for the reader to absorb the details as a story into the everyday struggles of a young soldier learning his way through one of the worst conflicts of the twentieth century, and especially for my family to get to know such a great man in such a different light. It’s neither the history of Merrill’s Marauders nor a chronicle of the Second World War, yet a powerful story told by way of heartfelt correspondence. A story that will leave one stunned and transformed in one’s overall outlook on humanity and what is truly important in life.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Austin B. McLogan’s enthralling tale brings to life the memories of the Marauders, immortalizing and paying tribute to true war heroes and all those that have defended American freedom. Through sharing his uncle’s writings, Austin hopes to inspire readers to learn from this nation’s past in order to craft a better tomorrow, ensuring that the greatest generation’s ultimate sacrifices were not in vain.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Somewhere in Burma: War Letters of Lt. Edward A. McLogan” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
