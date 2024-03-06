Author James Marchini’s New Book “You Don’t Have to Be Crazy to be an Alaskan, but Then Again You Might Want to Try and Fit In” is a Fascinating Account of a Unique life
Recent release “You Don’t Have to Be Crazy to be an Alaskan, but Then Again You Might Want to Try and Fit In” from Newman Springs Publishing author James Marchini is an intriguing tale that follows a man’s unconventional life journey.
Copper Center, AK, March 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- James Marchini, who was born in Chicago, Illinois, has completed his new book, “You Don’t Have to Be Crazy to be an Alaskan, but Then Again You Might Want to Try and Fit In”: a gripping and potent (brief description of the book).
“From this book, a person might get the idea that I used to drink a lot and hang around with a lot of alcoholics. The main reason for this is that I used to drink a lot and hang around with a lot of alcoholics. But if it wasn’t for all of these idiots, this book would not be possible. After all, how much fun could a person write about a group of guys sitting around playing chess? Huh? Huh? Now you get that same group of guys sitting around guzzling down beers and betting one another on how many chess pieces they can eat in one sitting. Well, that’s just funny and something to write about,” writes Marchini.
Author James Marchini moved to northern Illinois when he was 16. After he finished school and a Tool and Die apprenticeship, he moved around the world a bit—Canada, Korea (army), Alaska and ended up here for the last 63 years of his life (and still counting).
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, James Marchini’s memorable tale invites readers to relive his adventure through life.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “You Don’t Have to Be Crazy to be an Alaskan, but Then Again You Might Want to Try and Fit In” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
