MICRODIA Launches Tiny 30W GaN USB-C Charger
MICRODIA is excited to introduce their latest innovation in portable power - the MICRODIA SMARTCUBE™ Nano 30W, GaN2 Wall Charger. Measuring just 30mm x 30mm x 31mm, it is one of the world’s smallest 30W USB-C chargers using the latest GaN technology.
San Jose, CA, March 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- MICRODIA, a global leader in OEM products and accessories for Apple and Samsung, recently launched one of the world’s smallest 30-watt GaN2 PD wall chargers in sheer black and crisp white with six different regional plug configurations including for the U.S, Canada, and EU.
Built from premium, high-quality materials, including V0 fire-retardant ABS plastic, and using innovative GaN6 Pro semiconductor technology, the SMARTCUBE™ packs a mighty 30W charge into a compact package. Its miniaturized build makes it extremely lightweight and portable at just 39 grams.
A key technology that enables SMARTCUBE™’s lightweight design is its use of Gallium Nitride (GaN) - a next-generation material that replaces traditional silicon. GaN allows components to run at much higher frequencies, dramatically reducing the size of necessary heat sinks and capacitors compared to silicon chargers. This allows the SMARTCUBE™ to be both smaller and more efficient.
Intelligently Charging Devices
At the heart of SMARTCUBE™’s intelligent operation is MICRODIA’s proprietary SmartAI™ algorithm. Through advanced machine learning techniques, SmartAI identifies connected devices and tailors the charging profile for maximum charging speed while maintaining safety and prolonging battery health.
The charger supports the latest USB Power Delivery 3.1 standard with Programmable Power Supply (PPS) capabilities. This ensures devices like the iPhone 15 series receive precisely the correct voltage and current levels from SMARTCUBE™ for their optimized, fast charging mode.
In testing, SMARTCUBE™ was able to charge an iPhone 15 from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes.
Universal Compatibility
MICRODIA has engineered their SMARTCUBE™ to support nearly any smartphone, tablet, or laptop featuring USB-C Power Delivery. This includes iPhones, Samsung Galaxy devices, MacBooks, Chromebooks and more.
Travel-Friendly Design
Beyond raw power delivery, MICRODIA focused on creating a portable form factor ideal for modern lifestyles on the go. SMARTCUBE™’s ultra-compact design means it won’t clutter precious bag space whether commuting to work or jetting around the globe.
SMARTCUBE™ offers compact convenience at good value for users seeking an all-in-one high-speed charging solution. Its ultra-small size makes it ideal for throwing in your bag without adding bulk or sacrificing wattage - enabling you to power up wherever life takes you.
SMARTCUBE™ is available now at MICRODIA's website alongside the company’s other portable power products.
About MICRODIA
Founded in 1991 by two engineers from Texas Instruments and IBM, respectively, with the goal to create the world’s best high-speed, high-capacity data storage media products, MICRODIA today has six wholly owned production facilities in Japan, Korea, China, and Taiwan.
By producing over 28 million OEM products and accessories for Apple and Samsung, distributed by over 550 distributors to more than a quarter of a million retailers in 130+ countries, MICRODIA is one of the most prolific and trusted brands on the planet.
Built from premium, high-quality materials, including V0 fire-retardant ABS plastic, and using innovative GaN6 Pro semiconductor technology, the SMARTCUBE™ packs a mighty 30W charge into a compact package. Its miniaturized build makes it extremely lightweight and portable at just 39 grams.
A key technology that enables SMARTCUBE™’s lightweight design is its use of Gallium Nitride (GaN) - a next-generation material that replaces traditional silicon. GaN allows components to run at much higher frequencies, dramatically reducing the size of necessary heat sinks and capacitors compared to silicon chargers. This allows the SMARTCUBE™ to be both smaller and more efficient.
Intelligently Charging Devices
At the heart of SMARTCUBE™’s intelligent operation is MICRODIA’s proprietary SmartAI™ algorithm. Through advanced machine learning techniques, SmartAI identifies connected devices and tailors the charging profile for maximum charging speed while maintaining safety and prolonging battery health.
The charger supports the latest USB Power Delivery 3.1 standard with Programmable Power Supply (PPS) capabilities. This ensures devices like the iPhone 15 series receive precisely the correct voltage and current levels from SMARTCUBE™ for their optimized, fast charging mode.
In testing, SMARTCUBE™ was able to charge an iPhone 15 from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes.
Universal Compatibility
MICRODIA has engineered their SMARTCUBE™ to support nearly any smartphone, tablet, or laptop featuring USB-C Power Delivery. This includes iPhones, Samsung Galaxy devices, MacBooks, Chromebooks and more.
Travel-Friendly Design
Beyond raw power delivery, MICRODIA focused on creating a portable form factor ideal for modern lifestyles on the go. SMARTCUBE™’s ultra-compact design means it won’t clutter precious bag space whether commuting to work or jetting around the globe.
SMARTCUBE™ offers compact convenience at good value for users seeking an all-in-one high-speed charging solution. Its ultra-small size makes it ideal for throwing in your bag without adding bulk or sacrificing wattage - enabling you to power up wherever life takes you.
SMARTCUBE™ is available now at MICRODIA's website alongside the company’s other portable power products.
About MICRODIA
Founded in 1991 by two engineers from Texas Instruments and IBM, respectively, with the goal to create the world’s best high-speed, high-capacity data storage media products, MICRODIA today has six wholly owned production facilities in Japan, Korea, China, and Taiwan.
By producing over 28 million OEM products and accessories for Apple and Samsung, distributed by over 550 distributors to more than a quarter of a million retailers in 130+ countries, MICRODIA is one of the most prolific and trusted brands on the planet.
Contact
MICRODIAContact
Callan Williamson
+85231082290
www.microdia.com
Callan Williamson
+85231082290
www.microdia.com
Categories