Dick Dooley and Dennis Dooley’s Newly Released “A Hard Ride” is an Engaging Multigenerational Biographical Experience
“A Hard Ride” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Dick Dooley and Dennis Dooley shares a fascinating window to the past as stories stretching back to the early 1900s through today unfold between a father-son duo’s reflections.
Angels Camp, CA, March 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “A Hard Ride”: an enjoyable and informative family history. “A Hard Ride” is the creation of published authors, Dick Dooley and Dennis Dooley.
Dick Dooley and Dennis Dooley share, “I have always had a fierce independence from my earliest memory. However, I was always shy and uncomfortable in social situations, which always frustrated me to no end. I still struggle with my social shortcomings to this day. My confidence in my solo actions were always strong. I have always marveled at the military’s ability to train men and women how to run things who did not have a lot of formal training better than a lot personal who did.
“During the summer of 2018, I was selected to attend the four-day training seminar at the US War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. I think that I was the lowest-ranking commissioned officer at the class since I was only a Navy lieutenant, and all the others were Army lieutenant colonels and above. I tried to persuade them of the desirability of the need for having senior enlisted soldiers in attendance for their input on how to run things more efficiently than the high-ranking officers did since they were the ones assigned to conduct the operations. I came away with the conclusion that my thoughts were not appreciated for the most part, but I still have this belief.
“During my preteen years in the Arkansas Ozarks, I read the novel The Yearly by Marjorie Rawlings, and it was later made into a movie starring Gregory Peck. Many of the kids that I knew in the Ozarks were exactly like many of the kids portrayed in the book, which only enhanced the story for me. I also read the books Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn by Mark Twain, which also brought to life for me what I was living in the Ozarks. Also, while in school in the fourth and seventh grades in the Ozarks, I was well-respected, which also enhanced my experience while in Arkansas.
“In the Navy, while I had never been in a small airplane in my entire life, I discovered that I had a talent that I did not know that I had. I had mistakenly assumed that many of the other trainees with more abilities than I had were actually washing out of the program while I continued to hang on until getting my wings and commission. This caused a lot of consternations in my mind: why was I succeeding, and they weren’t?
“After being released from the Navy, I couldn’t get a job with any airline due to an oversupply of pilots from Vietnam. Eventually, I got a job with East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) and moved back to my home in Angels Camp, California. I worked at EBMUD for twenty years, and during that time, I also served on the elected board of directors for Calaveras County Water District (CCWD), which oversees twenty separate water, wastewater, and hydroelectric systems scattered throughout the county.
“That’s a brief biography of my life. If anybody wishes to communicate with me with questions or observations, please contact me through my e-mail address, dbdooley@hotmail.com. Please refer to this book so that I do not mistakenly delete it thinking it is junk mail.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dick Dooley and Dennis Dooley’s new book offers a fascinating selection of personal stories that offer readers a unique perspective of life over the last one hundred years.
Consumers can purchase “A Hard Ride” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Hard Ride,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dick Dooley and Dennis Dooley’s new book offers a fascinating selection of personal stories that offer readers a unique perspective of life over the last one hundred years.
