Tonya 'TONE' Eisenbise’s Newly Released “When satan Comes to Call... on God’s Planet Earth” is a Compelling Discussion of Spiritual Warfare

“When satan Comes to Call... on God’s Planet Earth” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tonya 'TONE' Eisenbise is a potent reminder of the need to arm oneself with the protections of God and avoid the dangers of temptation and sin.