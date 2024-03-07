Tonya 'TONE' Eisenbise’s Newly Released “When satan Comes to Call... on God’s Planet Earth” is a Compelling Discussion of Spiritual Warfare
“When satan Comes to Call... on God’s Planet Earth” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tonya 'TONE' Eisenbise is a potent reminder of the need to arm oneself with the protections of God and avoid the dangers of temptation and sin.
Pahrump, NV, March 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “When satan Comes to Call... on God’s Planet Earth”: a fascinating collection of personal reflections and messages of faith. “When satan Comes to Call... on God’s Planet Earth” is the creation of published author, Tonya 'TONE' Eisenbise.
Eisenbise shares, “Why would you want to read this book?
“Why would you when your time is so special to fulfill your goals to be with your family and friends, to have a home and money to cover all your expenses and still have time for fun. These are your goals for all the days you are walking on wonderful Planet Earth.
“But there is a snag!
“Two powers are fighting a war—for you. A war you cannot see.
One wants all your goals fulfilled.
One sets traps to sabotage you in every way possible.
“The people on the pages of this book have met the one who wants to cause chaos in our lives. His name is satan. These people unintentionally opened the door into their lives, which allowed satan to cause misery and havoc. Learn how they closed this door.
“The other is God, satan’s archenemy. God wants the opposite for you: love and peace and you meeting your goals.
“May God use the words in this book to help you understand and remove the tricks and traps of satan.
“God says, 'No weapon of satan’s that is formed against you shall prosper. This is your heritage when you choose to become a child of Mine.'
“Thanks be to God, who gives victory to whosoever believes His Son, Jesus, broke satan’s power over the people He loves!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tonya 'TONE' Eisenbise’s new book will challenge and empower readers in their pursuit of understanding the ways in which evil attempts to turn mankind from God’s grace.
Consumers can purchase “When satan Comes to Call... on God’s Planet Earth” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “When satan Comes to Call... on God’s Planet Earth,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Eisenbise shares, “Why would you want to read this book?
“Why would you when your time is so special to fulfill your goals to be with your family and friends, to have a home and money to cover all your expenses and still have time for fun. These are your goals for all the days you are walking on wonderful Planet Earth.
“But there is a snag!
“Two powers are fighting a war—for you. A war you cannot see.
One wants all your goals fulfilled.
One sets traps to sabotage you in every way possible.
“The people on the pages of this book have met the one who wants to cause chaos in our lives. His name is satan. These people unintentionally opened the door into their lives, which allowed satan to cause misery and havoc. Learn how they closed this door.
“The other is God, satan’s archenemy. God wants the opposite for you: love and peace and you meeting your goals.
“May God use the words in this book to help you understand and remove the tricks and traps of satan.
“God says, 'No weapon of satan’s that is formed against you shall prosper. This is your heritage when you choose to become a child of Mine.'
“Thanks be to God, who gives victory to whosoever believes His Son, Jesus, broke satan’s power over the people He loves!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tonya 'TONE' Eisenbise’s new book will challenge and empower readers in their pursuit of understanding the ways in which evil attempts to turn mankind from God’s grace.
Consumers can purchase “When satan Comes to Call... on God’s Planet Earth” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “When satan Comes to Call... on God’s Planet Earth,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories