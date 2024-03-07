Beverly F. Cook’s Newly Released "Charlee’s Chores" is a Teaching Narrative That Finds a Young Girl Who Just Doesn’t Want to Help at Home
“Charlee’s Chores” from Christian Faith Publishing author Beverly F. Cook is a delightful tale of how to make chores fun and engaging so taking care of responsibilities becomes a joy.
Hampton, SC, March 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Charlee’s Chores”: a helpful resource for helping young readers establish good habits. “Charlee’s Chores” is the creation of published author, Beverly F. Cook.
Cook shares, “Charlee doesn’t like performing household chores. She just wants to play and do fun things all day. So Charlee’s mom figures out a way to make chores seem fun! Charlee soon realizes that she can find fun, even in work, if she just looks at it the right way.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Beverly F. Cook’s new book will charm the imagination as a simple chore chart makes all the difference for Charlee.
Consumers can purchase “Charlee’s Chores” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Charlee’s Chores,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Cook shares, “Charlee doesn’t like performing household chores. She just wants to play and do fun things all day. So Charlee’s mom figures out a way to make chores seem fun! Charlee soon realizes that she can find fun, even in work, if she just looks at it the right way.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Beverly F. Cook’s new book will charm the imagination as a simple chore chart makes all the difference for Charlee.
Consumers can purchase “Charlee’s Chores” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Charlee’s Chores,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories