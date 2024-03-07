S. E. Gates’s Newly Released “STONES of FIRE” is an Exciting Tale of Adventure and Unexpected Twists of Fate
“STONES of FIRE” from Christian Faith Publishing author S. E. Gates draws readers into a world where mystical stones, imbued with divine power, become the focal point of a timeless battle between light and darkness.
New York, NY, March 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “STONES of FIRE”: a compelling story of transformation, faith, and divine intervention. “STONES of FIRE” is the creation of published author, S. E. Gates, a dedicated mother of three who was born and raised in Alaska before later moving to Oregon.
Gates shares, “At the beginning of summer break, twelve-year-old Emery falls into an extraordinary adventure on her way to camp. Led by mysterious guides who transform from glowing orbs, she and eleven of her fellow campers must make the choice to travel this road, not knowing what is ahead. Shimmering armor, fantastical gifts, and amazing friendships are revealed as the journey leads to a breathtaking conclusion. Or is it just the beginning…?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, S. E. Gates’s new book is the first book in the author’s planned “The Story Series.”
Consumers can purchase “STONES of FIRE” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “STONES of FIRE,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
