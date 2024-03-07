Ragnar Stephensson’s New Book, "The Hellpack Reformation," is a Compelling Tale Centered Around the Devastating Effects of PTSD and Both Physical and Spiritual Warfare
New York, NY, March 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Ragnar Stephensson, a life-long resident of New Jersey, has completed his most recent book, “The Hellpack Reformation”: a gripping saga that follows a discharged member of the Marine Corps who, while struggling with PTSD, is hired by a private military company and soon finds himself fighting for his life in a completely different battlefield.
Stephensson writes, “After losing his brother, his men, and almost his life during a covert operation for JSOC in Afghanistan, Master Gunnery Sergeant Gunthur Adstahya, USMC, awakens in the hospital only to find himself forcibly retired due to his disabling injuries. Angelic and demonic forces battle in the background and influence the actions of those around them. While coping with the losses and PTSD, Gunthur hires on with a PMC. He’s led to a windfall—tied to his last mission—which he parlays into his own private military contractor company. After dealing with betrayal and another battle in Afghanistan, Gunthur and his other brother are slated for assassination at demonic behest.”
Published by Fulton Books, Ragnar Stephensson’s book is the author’s debut novel, and will take readers on an unforgettable journey as Gunthur’s story slowly unfolds into an epic fight for survival. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Hellpack Reformation will keep the pages turning, weaving a spellbinding tale that is sure to have readers on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “The Hellpack Reformation” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
