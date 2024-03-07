Denise Sampson’s New Book, "Meet Cleo and Mindy," is a Charming Tale About an Elephant and a Giraffe Whose Friendship is Able to Overcome Bullying from Other Animals
Yonkers, NY, March 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Denise Sampson, a widower and a loving mother of seven and grandmother of eight, has completed her most recent book, “Meet Cleo and Mindy”: a delightful tale that centers around two animals who are best friends and love spending time with each other, despite the rude comments they hear from the other animals because of how different they are from each other.
Born and raised in the South Bronx Forest Houses, author Denis Sampson completed her education at the College of New Rochelle and went on to get her master’s degree in early childhood education from city college. Denise has been a Girl Scout leader since 1986. She enjoys teaching her students in East Harlem.
“The story of Cleo and Mindy is a story of difference and the power of friendship,” writes Denise. “We should not judge who we choose as friends based on height, weight, or looks. Friendship should be based on common interests and common goals.”
Published by Fulton Books, Denise Sampson’s book is inspired by the author’s desire to ensure readers of all ages understand that their differences are a blessing and makes them unique and special. With vibrant and colorful artwork to help bring Denise’s story to life, “Meet Cleo and Mindy” is sure to capture the hearts of readers, and inspire them to chase after their dreams, no matter what others may think or say.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Meet Cleo and Mindy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
