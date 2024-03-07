Amanda Waters’s New Book, "Talley the Horsey Plays in the Snow," Follows a Horse Named Talley as He Experiences Snow for the First Time in His Life
Charlotte, NC, March 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Amanda Waters, who lives in North Carolina with her husband and two children and maintains her love for horses as an adult, has completed her most recent book, “Talley the Horsey Plays in the Snow”: a charming tale that continues the adventures of Talley the horse who enjoys a day of fun in the snow for the first time with his best friend.
Waters writes, “This story is about a young horse, Talley, with a whimsical personality, experiencing the wonder of snow for the first time. Cautious at first, but with a little encouragement from his best friend, Scout, a bit of practice, and a whole lot of determination he is able to overcome his fears. The two friends spend the day galloping through the fields, building snowmen, making snow angels, and having the best snow day ever!”
Published by Fulton Books, Amanda Waters’s book was inspired by the special friendships that the author’s children forged between the horses on their family farm, as well as the author’s desire to create fun, lighthearted, and relatable stories for young readers to love and enjoy. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Waters’s tale to life, “Talley the Horsey Plays in the Snow” will take readers on a fun-filled adventure in the snow that’s sure to capture their hearts and imaginations, inviting them to revisit this engaging tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Talley the Horsey Plays in the Snow” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Waters writes, “This story is about a young horse, Talley, with a whimsical personality, experiencing the wonder of snow for the first time. Cautious at first, but with a little encouragement from his best friend, Scout, a bit of practice, and a whole lot of determination he is able to overcome his fears. The two friends spend the day galloping through the fields, building snowmen, making snow angels, and having the best snow day ever!”
Published by Fulton Books, Amanda Waters’s book was inspired by the special friendships that the author’s children forged between the horses on their family farm, as well as the author’s desire to create fun, lighthearted, and relatable stories for young readers to love and enjoy. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Waters’s tale to life, “Talley the Horsey Plays in the Snow” will take readers on a fun-filled adventure in the snow that’s sure to capture their hearts and imaginations, inviting them to revisit this engaging tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Talley the Horsey Plays in the Snow” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories