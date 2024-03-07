Author Gustavo Roman’s New Book, "The Great Deception," is a Book That Speaks of What Will Happen When the Final Trumpet Rings
Recent release “The Great Deception” from Newman Springs Publishing author Gustavo Roman is a story that tries to convey what is truly meant to happen at the end of everything.
Miami, FL, March 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Gustavo Roman has completed his new book, “The Great Deception”: a gripping narrative that talks about the word of God at the end times, where the conception has been that when the seventh trumpet sounds God will reward His prophets, saints and those that fear His word to bring them salvation once the end of everything is set to begin.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Gustavo Roman’s devout tale tries to bring out the truth of the matter, the fact that God will reward His faithful but there will be a time of reckoning that the faithful will have to suffer through a period of time of trials and tribulations before they ascend, and that is the Great Deception as it is in the title, there will be a reckoning that even the faithful will have to endure.
