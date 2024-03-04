Pajama Program and Off The Block Partner to Promote Healthy Sleep and Bedtime Bonding for Families in East Harlem’s Taft Housing Community
New York, NY, March 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Pajama Program, the leading non-profit organization dedicated to promoting equitable access to healthy sleep so all children can thrive, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Off The Block (formerly Solutions Now). Together, they will host a community event on Saturday, March 9, from 11:30am to 2:30pm at Pajama Program's New York City Center, bringing together children and parents from the Taft Housing community in East Harlem for a day of connection, community, and sleep health education.
The event, facilitated in both English and Spanish by trained experts, will feature engaging, hands-on learning sessions on the importance of healthy sleep and establishing bedtime routines that foster meaningful bonding between parents and children. Special guest, renowned author Tanya Wright, will share a reading of one of her books to the attending families, aligning perfectly with the event's focus on bedtime routines and family connections.
Jamie Dyce, Executive Director of Pajama Program, expressed her enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We're excited about our partnership with Off The Block, as it allows us to expand our impact and reach more children in need. Together, we aim to create a positive and lasting influence on the lives of families within the Taft Housing community."
Richard Habersham, President of Off The Block, shares his vision for the collaboration, "Our mission is to make a difference in the lives of local children by focusing on one NYCHA housing development at a time. Partnering with Pajama Program enables us to positively influence the lives of the children and families that we serve. Together, we're creating a model that can be replicated in similar communities across the city and the country."
The event not only underscores the commitment of both organizations to promoting healthy sleep, but also signifies a united effort to address the specific needs of children and families facing adversity.
About Pajama Program: Pajama Program's mission is to promote equitable access to healthy sleep so all children can thrive. Through the provision of new pajamas, storybooks, teddy bears, and evidence-based educational programs, the organization aims to level the playing field for bedtime and sleep.
About Off The Block: Off The Block, formerly Solutions Now, supports one NYCHA housing complex, the Taft Houses, with a mission to positively influence the lives of local children and families. The organization focuses on creating a replicable model for similar communities across the city and the country.
For more information, please visit: pajamaprogram.org and solutions-now.org

Contact
Herve Ernest
415-489-8192
pajamaprogram.org
Richard Habersham, rhabersham@solutions-now.org, 917-723-2897
