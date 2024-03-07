Author Tom Holmes’s New Book, “Progressive Disorder: A Memoir of Loss, Response-Ability and Redemption,” Explores How to Use One’s Struggles as a Way to Mature in Life

Recent release “Progressive Disorder: A Memoir of Loss, Response-Ability and Redemption” from Covenant Books author Tom Holmes is a compelling and thought-provoking memoir that centers around the pain and trials the author has been forced to endure along his path and life, and how he has been able to reframe each of these roadblocks as steppingstones to grow, learn, and develop his faith.