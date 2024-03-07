Author Tom Holmes’s New Book, “Progressive Disorder: A Memoir of Loss, Response-Ability and Redemption,” Explores How to Use One’s Struggles as a Way to Mature in Life
Recent release “Progressive Disorder: A Memoir of Loss, Response-Ability and Redemption” from Covenant Books author Tom Holmes is a compelling and thought-provoking memoir that centers around the pain and trials the author has been forced to endure along his path and life, and how he has been able to reframe each of these roadblocks as steppingstones to grow, learn, and develop his faith.
Forest Park, IL, March 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tom Holmes, a seventy-five-year-old retired pastor, has completed his new book, “Progressive Disorder: A Memoir of Loss, Response-Ability and Redemption”: a poignant true account of the author’s life and how he chose to reframe the challenges he faced as opportunities to grow and deepen his faith in God, including his diagnosis of primary lateral sclerosis.
For the past fifteen years, author Tom Holmes has had a part-time job as a religion reporter and columnist for two local newspapers in the Chicago suburbs. He earned a Doctor of Ministry degree and has published three books: “Forty Days Alone in Thailand,” “The Soul of a Liberal Village,” and “Pongsak, Advocate for Asian Christians.” The author is married, has two adult children in their forties, and is blessed with two grandchildren.
“I was diagnosed in 1997 as having what they call a progressive disorder, primary lateral sclerosis,” writes Holmes. “I chose that medical term as the title of this memoir because I wanted to share with as many people as I can a testimony about how what seems like an oxymoron—progressive disorder—was reframed with the aid of a cloud of witnesses into a paradox which plumbs deep realities which reason cannot grasp. The experience of the losses in my life gradually came to feel less tragic, even though some were, and became opportunities to grow up in the ways I relate to the world as it is, to the people around me, and to God.
“In the pages that follow, readers won’t find a ‘and they lived happily ever after’ story unless they look beyond the veil of death and believe in eternal life. No, this is a narrative of redemption only in the sense that through grace and hard work, I gradually learned the art of response-ability, a way of leaning into life which Richard Rohr called falling upward.
“Neither will you find any groundbreaking new concepts that will transform your thinking about loss. What you will find, I believe, are good stories which will encourage you to keep at the work of using your losses as a doorway to maturity.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tom Holmes’s new book weaves a heartfelt and deeply intimate self-portrait as it follows the author’s struggles to adapt to his PLS diagnosis, and his eventual realization that his losses and challenges could be profound opportunities to learn and grow. Emotionally stirring and thought-provoking, Holmes shares his story in the hopes of inspiring readers from all walks of life to bravely accept life’s challenges, and to let them know they are not alone in whatever they might be facing, so long as they look towards God to carry them through.
Readers can purchase “Progressive Disorder: A Memoir of Loss, Response-Ability and Redemption” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
