Author Cory Johnson’s New Book, "Mirrors: Reclaiming An Imprisoned Mind," is an Eye-Opening Look at How the Author Broke Free from His Past to Ensure a Brighter Future

Recent release “Mirrors: Reclaiming An Imprisoned Mind” from Covenant Books author Cory Johnson is a thought-provoking and deeply personal look at how the author has managed to overcome the struggles of his past and free himself, providing readers with the tools and encouragement they need to follow suit.