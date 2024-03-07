Author Cory Johnson’s New Book, "Mirrors: Reclaiming An Imprisoned Mind," is an Eye-Opening Look at How the Author Broke Free from His Past to Ensure a Brighter Future
Recent release “Mirrors: Reclaiming An Imprisoned Mind” from Covenant Books author Cory Johnson is a thought-provoking and deeply personal look at how the author has managed to overcome the struggles of his past and free himself, providing readers with the tools and encouragement they need to follow suit.
Owensboro, KY, March 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Cory Johnson, a hardened survivor and critical thinker, has completed his new book, “Mirrors: Reclaiming An Imprisoned Mind”: a powerful read that provides a new, alternative to the way most go about their lives, as well as a path forward towards mental fortitude and hope for the future.
In “Mirrors: Reclaiming An Imprisoned Mind,” author Cory Johnson presents some tried-and-true, firsthand techniques he utilized to ensure that his past circumstances never again became his present reality. Although he is coming from a vantage point of someone incarcerated or recently thereof, these techniques can be used preemptively or for someone longing to get the best out of their life. Through his writings, Cory emphasizes the importance of mental fortitude as an actionable muscle one can either choose to strengthen or allow to grow feeble, outlining the actions he took to build his mental toughness in hopes that these techniques would be useful to readers as well.
“This is a book about redemption in the face of insurmountable odds, a testament that until we reach our deathbed and take our final breath, there’s always hope,” shares Johnson. “In the Bible, it speaks on having the faith of a mustard seed. Well, I believe that hope operates in that same arena. And as long as there’s that tiniest bit gleaming like a beacon, pushing us forward, all is not lost. It’s a fact that we have all had dissimilar lives, traveled different paths on our journeys of life, but we, as the human race, virtually share similar desires and basic needs. We all suffer with the same temptations and shortcomings. Simply put, it just takes what it takes! However, I choose to believe that at some point, we all reach our breaking point.
“Some come to this realization early; some come to this realization later. More than likely, if you’re reading this, then you have reached that breaking point. You’re tired!——Tired of not having control of your life, tired of losing loved ones, tired of missing out on precious memories, tired of being dehumanized, tired of having to start over, tired of watching your children grow up without you being a part of their lives, tired of letting loved ones down, tired of jailhouse politics, just plain tired! If you share in any of these frustrations, then you are 100 percent who I wrote this book for. You’re my people! And it’s time!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Cory Johnson’s new book examines the power of self-discipline, the rewards of delayed gratification, and the strength of perseverance, urging readers to understand that the best moment to begin bettering yourself is right now. Drawing upon his own experiences in life, Cory’s writings will help to provide hope to readers and serve as the ultimate companion in life, opening doors to bright new opportunities.
Readers can purchase “Mirrors: Reclaiming An Imprisoned Mind” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
In “Mirrors: Reclaiming An Imprisoned Mind,” author Cory Johnson presents some tried-and-true, firsthand techniques he utilized to ensure that his past circumstances never again became his present reality. Although he is coming from a vantage point of someone incarcerated or recently thereof, these techniques can be used preemptively or for someone longing to get the best out of their life. Through his writings, Cory emphasizes the importance of mental fortitude as an actionable muscle one can either choose to strengthen or allow to grow feeble, outlining the actions he took to build his mental toughness in hopes that these techniques would be useful to readers as well.
“This is a book about redemption in the face of insurmountable odds, a testament that until we reach our deathbed and take our final breath, there’s always hope,” shares Johnson. “In the Bible, it speaks on having the faith of a mustard seed. Well, I believe that hope operates in that same arena. And as long as there’s that tiniest bit gleaming like a beacon, pushing us forward, all is not lost. It’s a fact that we have all had dissimilar lives, traveled different paths on our journeys of life, but we, as the human race, virtually share similar desires and basic needs. We all suffer with the same temptations and shortcomings. Simply put, it just takes what it takes! However, I choose to believe that at some point, we all reach our breaking point.
“Some come to this realization early; some come to this realization later. More than likely, if you’re reading this, then you have reached that breaking point. You’re tired!——Tired of not having control of your life, tired of losing loved ones, tired of missing out on precious memories, tired of being dehumanized, tired of having to start over, tired of watching your children grow up without you being a part of their lives, tired of letting loved ones down, tired of jailhouse politics, just plain tired! If you share in any of these frustrations, then you are 100 percent who I wrote this book for. You’re my people! And it’s time!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Cory Johnson’s new book examines the power of self-discipline, the rewards of delayed gratification, and the strength of perseverance, urging readers to understand that the best moment to begin bettering yourself is right now. Drawing upon his own experiences in life, Cory’s writings will help to provide hope to readers and serve as the ultimate companion in life, opening doors to bright new opportunities.
Readers can purchase “Mirrors: Reclaiming An Imprisoned Mind” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories