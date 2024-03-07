Author Jan Matthews Gardner’s New Book, "I'm Still In Here," Reveals How the Lord Provided Strength to the Author Following a Life-Changing Brain Injury

Recent release “I'm Still In Here” from Covenant Books author Jan Matthews Gardner documents the author’s struggles following a brain injury that left her disabled. As she began her journey towards learning how to live with her injury, the author discovered blessings, forgiveness, and redemption where she least expected to find them, strengthening her faith and belief in her Creator.