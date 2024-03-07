Author Jan Matthews Gardner’s New Book, "I'm Still In Here," Reveals How the Lord Provided Strength to the Author Following a Life-Changing Brain Injury
Recent release “I'm Still In Here” from Covenant Books author Jan Matthews Gardner documents the author’s struggles following a brain injury that left her disabled. As she began her journey towards learning how to live with her injury, the author discovered blessings, forgiveness, and redemption where she least expected to find them, strengthening her faith and belief in her Creator.
Stafford, VA, March 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jan Matthews Gardner has completed her new book, “I'm Still In Here”: an emotionally stirring memoir that follows the author as she learns to adjust to her new life after suffering a disabling brain injury, and how her faith helped to carry her through this time of crisis.
Born in the Deep South and raised in California, author Jan Matthews Gardner makes her home in Virginia with her husband and four large rescue dogs. A lover of history, genealogy, and skills no longer easily found, Gardner is the daughter of a WWII marine and considers it her duty to push on against all odds, as did her father during the Battle of Iwo Jima.
“On December 12, 2012, I was overdosed due to a hospital accident via IV-administered Dilaudid during a garden-variety gallbladder attack,” writes Gardner. “As a result, I was mostly dead, long enough to sustain an anoxic brain injury (ABI) that caused two lesions on my brain. The brain injury left me permanently disabled and unable to continue working a job at which I had invested nearly twenty years and was about to realize my dream promotion.”
As noted by United States Navy Officer Carrie H. Kennedy, PhD, ABPP, and Neuropsychologist “An eloquent first-person glimpse into the patient experience of an anoxic brain injury. Patients with brain injuries are often unable to tell us what they are experiencing; this book provides a means to understand what patients may need when they aren’t able to communicate at prior levels. This account is a must-read for any member of the medical team, from those treating the initial injury to the rehabilitation professionals integrating patients back into their lives, and everyone in between.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jan Matthews Gardner’s new book is a poignant story of courage and triumph in the face of adversity and explores how the author’s relationship with God served as her guiding light as she learned to accept her new reality. Heartfelt and deeply personal, the author hopes that in sharing her story, she can inspire readers who may be facing similar struggles to find answers, strength, and hope.
Readers can purchase “I'm Still In Here” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
