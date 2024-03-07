Author Sharol Mason’s New Book, "Surviving Life and Covid-19," is a Moving Autobiography That Shares the Ups and Downs of the Author’s Journey Through Life
Recent release “Surviving Life And Covid-19” from Page Publishing author Sharol Mason is an impactful autobiography that takes readers through the triumphs and tragedies of the author’s life.
Verndale, MN, March 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sharol Mason has completed her new book, “Surviving Life And Covid-19”: a deeply heartfelt memoir of a life filled with faith, hope, and love.
Author Sharol Mason writes, “I have been a caregiver throughout my entire life. I’ve had the privilege of being a sister, auntie, wife, mother, grandmother, greatgrandma, respite provider, foster parent, CNA, and certified paraprofessional for many years. I have worn many hats quite proudly. My life has been the best it could be, and I wouldn’t change a thing. My memories have been gathered over the many years, and I plan to share with family, friends, and avid readers in my book.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sharol Mason’s poignant tale offers readers a glimpse into the most pivotal moments of the author’s life—her father’s sudden passing when she was just fourteen years old, two of her own brushes with death, and the tearing apart and reuniting of her family.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Surviving Life And Covid-19” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
