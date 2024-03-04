satheeshsoft Releases loginTimer Software, Y2K38 Technology Invention

Advanced technology from the successful date invention about Y2K38, is included in this new release. It functions properly up to 2099 and beyond. Identifying each user's computer login credentials, whether local or distant, is already possible using the loginTimer. Therefore, Y2K38 technology is supported by the date functionality. It gives the application the ability to function for any length of time.