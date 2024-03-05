Princess Booker Expands Literary Adventure with the Release of "Grandma What's That? Barbados," Adding Diversity to Children's Picture Books

Princess Booker introduces her second book, "Grandma What's That? Barbados," from the Nine Mile Babies series. This delightful children's book explores the wonders of Barbados. Join the Nine Mile Babies on an adventure as they discover the island's culture and beauty. Available now online and in stores. Contact for media inquiries.