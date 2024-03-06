Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of The Time Cave – Spanish Main by Trevor Anderson
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of The Time Cave – Spanish Main - a children’s pirate adventure. by Trevor Anderson.
Oxford, United Kingdom, March 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- About The Time Cave – Spanish Main:
“The Time Cave – Spanish Main” is a rip-roaring, old-fashioned pirate adventure. Our heroes, Jack and Tom are mysteriously hurled back in time to the 18th Century Caribbean Sea, known as the Spanish Main, where they are kidnapped by murderous pirates who sail the seas looking for ships to plunder and rob. With no choice in the matter, they become part of the ship's crew under the command of the feared pirate Captain Edward Boyle.
The boys are befriended by teenage brother and sister, Jasper and Kate. They had been kidnapped a year earlier and held for ransom when sailing from England to Jamaica, where their father Sir James Bennett, a wealthy Englishman, owns a sugar plantation.
Together they make plans to escape but many dangers stand in their way, not least a bloody sea battle which almost costs them their lives. One terrifying adventure leads to another. Escape, pursuit and shipwreck, with Jack and Tom poised perilously between getting home and living the rest of their lives in the 18th Century.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:
Format: Paperback (190 pages)
Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.22 x 21.59 cm
ISBN-13: 9781800947191 and 9781800947269
Kindle eBook: ASIN B006RS6YZE
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/TCSM
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing
About the Author
Trevor Anderson is a father and grandfather, retired and living in the South-East of England.
Since childhood, he has always been and still is, an avid reader. He’s passionate about literacy and loves the way books open minds; and how even a fictional story with some historical basis, can lead to a learning opportunity through curiosity and discovery of the actual background. This passion led him to the decision some time ago, that he would write a book for children, with the kind of story that he would have enjoyed as a child, packed with adventure, danger and thrills; and with a basis in history.
“The Time Cave – Spanish Main” is set mainly in the early 1700s, during the “Golden Age of Piracy”.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
