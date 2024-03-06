Game-Changing Update to Beer30® Brewery Software - The New Finished Goods Traceability Module is Here

Beer30 by The 5th Ingredient® introduces the new Finished Goods Traceability Module. With this module, breweries can easily: Ensure their beer is being distributed as fresh as possible; Track the true cost of goods on a per-item SKU; Set a target cost of goods for each brand and package type; Quickly track products in case of a product recall; Compare the profitability of each sales order; Meet local compliance and HACCP accreditation.