Game-Changing Update to Beer30® Brewery Software - The New Finished Goods Traceability Module is Here
Beer30 by The 5th Ingredient® introduces the new Finished Goods Traceability Module. With this module, breweries can easily: Ensure their beer is being distributed as fresh as possible; Track the true cost of goods on a per-item SKU; Set a target cost of goods for each brand and package type; Quickly track products in case of a product recall; Compare the profitability of each sales order; Meet local compliance and HACCP accreditation.
Miami, FL, March 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The 5th Ingredient®, a leading provider of brewery management software, is thrilled to announce the launch of the new Finished Goods Traceability Module for Beer30 software. This groundbreaking update revolutionizes how breweries manage inventory, enhance quality control, and ensure consumer satisfaction.
With the new Beer30 Finished Goods Traceability Module, breweries can:
Ensure their beer is being distributed as fresh as possible
Track the true cost of goods on a per-item SKU
Set a target cost of goods for each brand and package type
Quickly track products in case of a product recall
Compare the profitability of each sales order
Easily meet local compliance and HACCP accreditation
Beer30 customers can now easily track the exact batch number available for each beer in their coldbox and distribution locations. Breweries are almost always trying to follow First In, First Out (FIFO) for packaged goods, but tracking it accurately is difficult as older products get newer products stacked in front of them and end up hidden away in the back of the coldbox. With Beer30’s new Finished Goods Traceability module, breweries can easily implement FIFO logic for batch codes in their software system. This ensures that beers are aged appropriately and delivered to customers at their freshest.
Beer30's proprietary batch trace functionality goes beyond traditional tracking systems. It incorporates the overall output of beer blending, transfers, filters, and packaging losses into an accurate Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) value for each brand and batch number. This industry-leading approach gives breweries precise insights into the true cost of their beer products on a per-item SKU basis.
Unlike other systems that rely on averages or estimates, Beer30 provides the exact COGS value for all of your finished goods. The Finished Goods Traceability Module displays the exact COGS value for all of your packaged products in real-time, enabling breweries to make data-driven decisions to optimize profitability.
Breweries can set target COGS for each brand, allowing them to compare actual COGS against their target standards. This empowers teams to evaluate the effectiveness of their processes and identify areas for improvement.
In addition to enhancing operational efficiency and profitability, Beer30's Finished Goods Traceability Module plays a critical role in quality control and food safety. With detailed batch tracing capabilities, breweries can quickly identify the exact locations and recipients of products in the event of a recall, enabling swift and effective response measures.
Integration with popular accounting software such as QuickBooks Online and Xero ensures seamless syncing of COGS values to the General Ledger, providing accurate financial reporting and compliance.
"Our new Finished Goods Traceability Module represents a complete rebuild of our previous Sales Traceability Module system, and provides breweries with unparalleled insights into their inventory and production processes," said Pulkit K. Agrawal, Founder & CEO of Beer30 by The 5th Ingredient. "With accurate COGS tracking and batch tracing, breweries can ensure product quality, optimize profitability, and ultimately, keep their customers happy."
For breweries seeking to stay ahead in an evolving industry, Beer30's Finished Goods Traceability Module offers a comprehensive solution for maximizing efficiency, profitability, and customer satisfaction.
For more information about Beer30 and its new Finished Goods Traceability Module, visit the5thingredient.com.
About The 5th Ingredient:
The 5th Ingredient is a leading provider of brewery management software, dedicated to helping breweries streamline operations, enhance quality control, and drive profitability. With innovative solutions like Beer30, The 5th Ingredient empowers breweries to achieve their goals and thrive in a competitive market.
To explore more about The 5th Ingredient and how Beer30 software has helped real breweries save thousands on operating costs, visit the5thingredient.com/case-studies.
With the new Beer30 Finished Goods Traceability Module, breweries can:
Ensure their beer is being distributed as fresh as possible
Track the true cost of goods on a per-item SKU
Set a target cost of goods for each brand and package type
Quickly track products in case of a product recall
Compare the profitability of each sales order
Easily meet local compliance and HACCP accreditation
Beer30 customers can now easily track the exact batch number available for each beer in their coldbox and distribution locations. Breweries are almost always trying to follow First In, First Out (FIFO) for packaged goods, but tracking it accurately is difficult as older products get newer products stacked in front of them and end up hidden away in the back of the coldbox. With Beer30’s new Finished Goods Traceability module, breweries can easily implement FIFO logic for batch codes in their software system. This ensures that beers are aged appropriately and delivered to customers at their freshest.
Beer30's proprietary batch trace functionality goes beyond traditional tracking systems. It incorporates the overall output of beer blending, transfers, filters, and packaging losses into an accurate Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) value for each brand and batch number. This industry-leading approach gives breweries precise insights into the true cost of their beer products on a per-item SKU basis.
Unlike other systems that rely on averages or estimates, Beer30 provides the exact COGS value for all of your finished goods. The Finished Goods Traceability Module displays the exact COGS value for all of your packaged products in real-time, enabling breweries to make data-driven decisions to optimize profitability.
Breweries can set target COGS for each brand, allowing them to compare actual COGS against their target standards. This empowers teams to evaluate the effectiveness of their processes and identify areas for improvement.
In addition to enhancing operational efficiency and profitability, Beer30's Finished Goods Traceability Module plays a critical role in quality control and food safety. With detailed batch tracing capabilities, breweries can quickly identify the exact locations and recipients of products in the event of a recall, enabling swift and effective response measures.
Integration with popular accounting software such as QuickBooks Online and Xero ensures seamless syncing of COGS values to the General Ledger, providing accurate financial reporting and compliance.
"Our new Finished Goods Traceability Module represents a complete rebuild of our previous Sales Traceability Module system, and provides breweries with unparalleled insights into their inventory and production processes," said Pulkit K. Agrawal, Founder & CEO of Beer30 by The 5th Ingredient. "With accurate COGS tracking and batch tracing, breweries can ensure product quality, optimize profitability, and ultimately, keep their customers happy."
For breweries seeking to stay ahead in an evolving industry, Beer30's Finished Goods Traceability Module offers a comprehensive solution for maximizing efficiency, profitability, and customer satisfaction.
For more information about Beer30 and its new Finished Goods Traceability Module, visit the5thingredient.com.
About The 5th Ingredient:
The 5th Ingredient is a leading provider of brewery management software, dedicated to helping breweries streamline operations, enhance quality control, and drive profitability. With innovative solutions like Beer30, The 5th Ingredient empowers breweries to achieve their goals and thrive in a competitive market.
To explore more about The 5th Ingredient and how Beer30 software has helped real breweries save thousands on operating costs, visit the5thingredient.com/case-studies.
Contact
The 5th IngredientContact
Austin Mikula
352-817-4669
the5thingredient.com
Austin Mikula
352-817-4669
the5thingredient.com
Categories