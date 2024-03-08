Author Wilma Roberts’s New Book, "The Silver Slippers," Follows a Young Girl Who, with the Help of Her Grandma and Hard Work, Realizes Her Dreams of Being a Ballerina
Recent release “The Silver Slippers” from Page Publishing author Wilma Roberts is a charming tale that tells the story of Audrey, who dreams of becoming a ballerina and making her grandmother proud. But after her grandmother passes away, Audrey’s parents can no longer afford to send her to dance classes, and soon her future in ballet becomes unsure.
Kissimmee, FL, March 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Wilma Roberts, who retired from working for the Federal Bureau of Investigation and has spent the last twelve years doing volunteer work in her community, has completed her new book, “The Silver Slippers”: a beautiful story of a young girl who longs to be a ballerina more than anything in the world and, through hard work, determination, and a little help from her grandmother, makes her dream a reality.
“The Silver Slippers” centers around Audrey, a young girl who loves to dance ballet, but is devastated to learn she must stop attending dance lessons after the passing of her grandmother, who had been helping to pay for her classes. Instead of giving up, Audrey begins to work hard to raise money for her classes and begins to dance again. Despite this, Audrey begins to doubt herself, but soon finds the courage to chase after her dream not only for herself, but for her grandmother.
Wilma begins her tale, “For as long as she could remember, the only thing that Audrey ever wanted was to be a ballerina. Ever since she was a little girl, her grandmother had paid for her ballet lessons at Miss Julia’s School. She loved taking lessons and wanted ballet to always be a part of her life.”
“... Audrey’s mother and father both worked long hours at their jobs. They made enough to buy what the family needed but certainly not enough to pay for ballet lessons. She knew that her future in ballet would depend on how hard she was willing to work for her dream.”
Published by Page Publishing, Wilma Roberts’s engaging tale delivers a powerful message on the importance of hard work and never giving up when chasing one’s dreams, no matter how difficult it might seem to make them a reality. With colorful artwork to help bring Wilma’s tale to life, readers of all ages are sure to be inspired by Audrey’s journey and discover their own determination to chase after whatever dream they hold within their heart.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Silver Slippers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
