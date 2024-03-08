Author Wilma Roberts’s New Book, "The Silver Slippers," Follows a Young Girl Who, with the Help of Her Grandma and Hard Work, Realizes Her Dreams of Being a Ballerina

Recent release “The Silver Slippers” from Page Publishing author Wilma Roberts is a charming tale that tells the story of Audrey, who dreams of becoming a ballerina and making her grandmother proud. But after her grandmother passes away, Audrey’s parents can no longer afford to send her to dance classes, and soon her future in ballet becomes unsure.