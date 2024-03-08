Author Kitiara Weaver’s New Book, "My View," is a Brilliant Collection of Poems and Ruminations Exploring the Author’s Experiences and Emotions Throughout Life

Recent release “My View” from Page Publishing author Kitiara Weaver is a compelling and thought-provoking series of poems that will take readers on a stunning journey through the author’s life, granting them insight into the author’s mind as she ruminates upon her past challenges and emotions that have helped to shape her worldview.