Author Kitiara Weaver’s New Book, "My View," is a Brilliant Collection of Poems and Ruminations Exploring the Author’s Experiences and Emotions Throughout Life
Recent release “My View” from Page Publishing author Kitiara Weaver is a compelling and thought-provoking series of poems that will take readers on a stunning journey through the author’s life, granting them insight into the author’s mind as she ruminates upon her past challenges and emotions that have helped to shape her worldview.
Evanston, WY, March 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kitiara Weaver, who has a love of animals and nature and works as a veterinarian technician, has completed her new book, “My View”: a fascinating collection of poems delving into the heart and soul of the author as she reflects upon her past triumphs and struggles, the world around her, the human condition, and the emotions that all of these subjects elicit within her.
Currently living in Wyoming, author Kitiara Weaver grew up between Utah and California before settling in Wyoming about five years ago. Writing has been a great pastime for her, and she has been writing all different genres and ideas for many years. However, the only one that stayed with her throughout the years was poetry. Always looking forward to new ideas and adventures, Kitiara spends her free time writing, taking her dogs up in the mountains, and spending time with family and friends.
“When thinking about poetry, we think of the old poets we had to study in school,” shares Kitiara. “While poetry has developed throughout the years, it still has the same meaning: to express feelings or experiences in a creative way. For some, it’s the only way to express themselves. While at times they can be confusing, if you really listen to what the words are saying, you should understand the meaning.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kitiara Weaver’s enthralling tale is an emotionally stirring series that weaves an intimate self-portrait of the author through prose and is sure to leave readers spellbound with each entry. Heartfelt and deeply personal, “My View” will challenge readers with each turn of the page and will remain with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “My View” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
