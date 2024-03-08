Author Brighton Ncube’s New Book, "The Broken Pieces," Explores How the Author’s Life Has Led Him to a Lasting Relationship with God Through His Steadfast Faith
Recent release “The Broken Pieces” from Page Publishing author Brighton Ncube is a compelling and deeply personal account of the author’s life, recounting the various struggles he has endured to get to where he is today. Along the way, Ncube reveals how he has recognized God’s presence through every step, leading to an unshakable faith in him and his blessings.
Menifee, CA, March 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Brighton Ncube, a loving husband and father of two who has over twenty-five years in health care administration and currently works as senior vice president of ambulatory services, has completed his new book, “The Broken Pieces”: a powerful memoir recounting the trials and struggles the author has endured throughout his life, and how each of them helped to bring him closer to the Lord and witness the hand of God moving in his life.
Born in the Midlands Province of Gweru, a city in central Zimbabwe, author Brighton Ncube lived most of his life in the rural areas of Kezi. Ncube experienced numerous tragedies and difficulties, including the liberation war in Zimbabwe and one of the worst genocides against his Ndebele ethnic minority, which only worked to strengthen his faith in God. After completing his bachelor’s and master’s degree in the phenomenology of religion from the University of Zimbabwe, Brighton worked for various international aid organizations covering ten countries in Southern Africa. He later moved to the United States of America to pursue further studies and is now in his final year in his PhD program at California Baptist University. In addition to spending time with his family, the author enjoys reading various genres, playing soccer, watching football and basketball, and traveling.
“‘The Broken Pieces’ provides a detailed description of how to deal with challenging life events,” writes Ncube. “We live in a complex world full of suffering, despair, hopelessness, pandemics, poverty, and grief. It might look threatening and frightening, but knowing that the broken pieces can be put together again is the blessed hope that keeps us going. We understand that the entire world was broken into pieces by the pandemic. We lost a lot of loved ones, but the Lord was still in control, and we went through it. There is no situation that is too big for God to handle. Suicide rates and drug abuse continue to rise in our communities. People lose hope of living and look for an easy way out when their lives break into pieces.
“This book gives guidance on developing solid faith that will withstand all forms of loss and catastrophes, knowing that the broken pieces can be put back together. It provides a way of looking at every dire situation positively, identifying God’s plan in all of it, and keeping a solid faith despite what circumstances look detects. There is hope in every case. There is no need to despair, worry, or give up on life. I hope this book will be a big blessing to you and your families and that you will share the good news with everyone, including those who have suffered the loss of loved ones. The world is out of control. We see death everywhere on our televisions and on the Internet. News bulletins report earthquakes and other catastrophic events, wars, suicides, kidnappings, human trafficking, and many other social ills, too many to mention. There is hope in all this, as we have a Savior who can put the broken pieces together again. Have faith in God. Lean not onto your understanding. Good always triumphs over evil. There is hope in every situation.”
Published by Page Publishing, Brighton Ncube’s enthralling tale will take readers on a powerful journey to discover the ways in which God can influence a life when one is willing to open their hearts and minds to him and his salvation. Thought-provoking and emotionally stirring, Ncube shares his story in the hope of connecting with readers who may be questioning their own faith in order to encourage them to seek out the Lord, and trust in his ultimate plan for them, no matter how difficult life may appear to seem.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Broken Pieces” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Born in the Midlands Province of Gweru, a city in central Zimbabwe, author Brighton Ncube lived most of his life in the rural areas of Kezi. Ncube experienced numerous tragedies and difficulties, including the liberation war in Zimbabwe and one of the worst genocides against his Ndebele ethnic minority, which only worked to strengthen his faith in God. After completing his bachelor’s and master’s degree in the phenomenology of religion from the University of Zimbabwe, Brighton worked for various international aid organizations covering ten countries in Southern Africa. He later moved to the United States of America to pursue further studies and is now in his final year in his PhD program at California Baptist University. In addition to spending time with his family, the author enjoys reading various genres, playing soccer, watching football and basketball, and traveling.
“‘The Broken Pieces’ provides a detailed description of how to deal with challenging life events,” writes Ncube. “We live in a complex world full of suffering, despair, hopelessness, pandemics, poverty, and grief. It might look threatening and frightening, but knowing that the broken pieces can be put together again is the blessed hope that keeps us going. We understand that the entire world was broken into pieces by the pandemic. We lost a lot of loved ones, but the Lord was still in control, and we went through it. There is no situation that is too big for God to handle. Suicide rates and drug abuse continue to rise in our communities. People lose hope of living and look for an easy way out when their lives break into pieces.
“This book gives guidance on developing solid faith that will withstand all forms of loss and catastrophes, knowing that the broken pieces can be put back together. It provides a way of looking at every dire situation positively, identifying God’s plan in all of it, and keeping a solid faith despite what circumstances look detects. There is hope in every case. There is no need to despair, worry, or give up on life. I hope this book will be a big blessing to you and your families and that you will share the good news with everyone, including those who have suffered the loss of loved ones. The world is out of control. We see death everywhere on our televisions and on the Internet. News bulletins report earthquakes and other catastrophic events, wars, suicides, kidnappings, human trafficking, and many other social ills, too many to mention. There is hope in all this, as we have a Savior who can put the broken pieces together again. Have faith in God. Lean not onto your understanding. Good always triumphs over evil. There is hope in every situation.”
Published by Page Publishing, Brighton Ncube’s enthralling tale will take readers on a powerful journey to discover the ways in which God can influence a life when one is willing to open their hearts and minds to him and his salvation. Thought-provoking and emotionally stirring, Ncube shares his story in the hope of connecting with readers who may be questioning their own faith in order to encourage them to seek out the Lord, and trust in his ultimate plan for them, no matter how difficult life may appear to seem.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Broken Pieces” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories