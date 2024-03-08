Author Brighton Ncube’s New Book, "The Broken Pieces," Explores How the Author’s Life Has Led Him to a Lasting Relationship with God Through His Steadfast Faith

Recent release “The Broken Pieces” from Page Publishing author Brighton Ncube is a compelling and deeply personal account of the author’s life, recounting the various struggles he has endured to get to where he is today. Along the way, Ncube reveals how he has recognized God’s presence through every step, leading to an unshakable faith in him and his blessings.