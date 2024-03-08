Madelyn Lapierre’s New Book, "The Astro Chronicles," Centers Around the Children of the Zodiac Signs as They Fight to Defend Both the Mortal and Celestial Realms
New York, NY, March 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Madelyn Lapierre, a high school student who has been writing stories using her wildly active imagination since a young age, has completed her most recent book, “The Astro Chronicles”: a gripping fantasy that follows the children of the Zodiac signs as they set off against the wishes of their parents to find a dangerous enemy that threatens the balance of the universe.
Since elementary grade school, author Madelyn Lapierre has been writing out stories with high fantasy. With inspiration from a number of authors, specifically Rick Riordan and Rebecca Schaeffer, she started on her first book. Currently, she lives with her family in New England, where she attends high school. When she is not writing, she’s reading dark fantasies or thrillers as well as watching movies and listening to podcasts.
Madelyn writes, “In the abyss that is the stars, the Zodiacs live in a realm all to themselves. With the mortal world at their fingers, they can choose to walk among the living at their own personal choice. But with current news, the Planets say that they must take in the Half Bloods that they've left on the mortal plane. In the midst of all this change for the Zodiacs and, more importantly, the children, he escapes his prison.
“To find this great evil that has taken over one of their own, a group of these Half Bloods sneak away from their parents and take matters into their own hands. Unaware of the dangers they now face, they embark on this search for the lost.”
Published by Fulton Books, Madelyn Lapierre’s book is a spellbinding page turner that will have readers on the edge of their seats, with shocking twists that will have them eager for more. Expertly weaving together humor and fantasy, Lapierre’s tale will transport readers into a world where Zodiacs and constellations walk beside humans as an unforgettable battle of good versus evil unfolds.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Astro Chronicles” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
