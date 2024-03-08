Eddie Sell’s New Book, "Fast Fire Engine Eddie," Follows a Fire Engine Who Must Overcome Obstacles in His Way and Work with His Teammates to Respond to a Fire Emergency
Long Beach, CA, March 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author, Fire Chief Eddie Sell, a small business owner, professional consultant, and servant leader, has completed his most recent book, “Fast Fire Engine Eddie”: a gripping and heartfelt story about teamwork that follows a fire engine named Eddie, who must work with the other first responder vehicles and overcome challenges in his path in order to put out a fire and save the day.
Author Eddie Sell has been in public service for over thirty years and has proudly worked for several local, state, and federal fire agencies. Currently, a fire chief for a Southern California fire department, Eddie serves as the president for a fire service trade association and has held the ranks of firefighter, firefighter-paramedic, engineer, captain, battalion chief, and fire chief. The author served in the US Navy and was an admiral’s chef, and in his spare time has donated countless hours to mentor, coach, and support youth pathway programs and fire explorer programs and has helped inspire the next generation of first responders.
“‘Fast Fire Engine Eddie’ is a story about a determined fire engine that faced difficult challenges while racing to a large fire in downtown Long Beach,” writes Eddie. “Inspired by real first responders, ‘Fast Fire Engine Eddie’ is an exciting tale of diverse first responder characters working together to rescue people, extinguish a large fire, and help a community recover and thrive. The first responder characters were created based on real first responders.”
Published by Fulton Books, Eddie Sell’s book is a thrilling tale filled with unique first responder vehicles, amazing action, and uplifting messages that all help to promote humble service and teamwork. Accompanied by vibrant artwork to help bring the author’s story to life, “Fast Fire Engine Eddie” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to relive this exciting adventure over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Fast Fire Engine Eddie” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Author Eddie Sell has been in public service for over thirty years and has proudly worked for several local, state, and federal fire agencies. Currently, a fire chief for a Southern California fire department, Eddie serves as the president for a fire service trade association and has held the ranks of firefighter, firefighter-paramedic, engineer, captain, battalion chief, and fire chief. The author served in the US Navy and was an admiral’s chef, and in his spare time has donated countless hours to mentor, coach, and support youth pathway programs and fire explorer programs and has helped inspire the next generation of first responders.
“‘Fast Fire Engine Eddie’ is a story about a determined fire engine that faced difficult challenges while racing to a large fire in downtown Long Beach,” writes Eddie. “Inspired by real first responders, ‘Fast Fire Engine Eddie’ is an exciting tale of diverse first responder characters working together to rescue people, extinguish a large fire, and help a community recover and thrive. The first responder characters were created based on real first responders.”
Published by Fulton Books, Eddie Sell’s book is a thrilling tale filled with unique first responder vehicles, amazing action, and uplifting messages that all help to promote humble service and teamwork. Accompanied by vibrant artwork to help bring the author’s story to life, “Fast Fire Engine Eddie” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to relive this exciting adventure over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Fast Fire Engine Eddie” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories