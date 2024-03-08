Author Golden Cherubim’s New Book, "Children’s Ten Commandments," is a Compilation of Short Stories Designed to Teach Young Readers About God’s Ten Commandments
Recent release “Children’s Ten Commandments” from Covenant Books author Peter S. Nance, along with his team of gifted editors and artists (Golden Cherubim) is an assortment of fascinating and riveting short stories that bring life to each of God’s Ten Commandments. Written in an easy-to digest format for readers of all ages to gain an understanding of each Commandment and incorporate them into their lives.
New York, NY, March 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Golden Cherubim, a loving father and follower and Christ who has been blessed with a vigorous imagination and artistic skills, has completed his new book, “Children’s Ten Commandments”: a collection of short stories that bring the Lord’s Commandments to make them easier for young readers to understand and apply to their daily lives.
“Each of the Ten Commandments can be a difficult challenge for a child (or adult for that matter) to understand and apply,” writes Cherubim. “I have written down stories from my upbringing that illustrate in simple ways God’s truths for children of various ages. As a parent, grandparent, or teacher, I invite you to read each story with a child and discuss its meaning and application. Enjoy the discussion and relationship as a child learns from you about the important ways of God.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Golden Cherubim’s new book provides an engaging collection was inspired by the author’s desire and inability to find high-quality, wholesome, and Scripture-based stories for his then young children, thus leading to his calling to write his own material that not only his children but readers from all over could enjoy. Utilizing the gifts God has given him, Cherubim set to work, and thus “Children’s Ten Commandments” was born.
With vibrant and colorful illustrations to help bring each tale to life, “Children’s Ten Commandments” is sure to delight readers of all ages, while helping them to connect with the Lord’s teachings and engage with his Commandments in order to lead lives in accordance with his teachings.
Readers can purchase “Children’s Ten Commandments” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Each of the Ten Commandments can be a difficult challenge for a child (or adult for that matter) to understand and apply,” writes Cherubim. “I have written down stories from my upbringing that illustrate in simple ways God’s truths for children of various ages. As a parent, grandparent, or teacher, I invite you to read each story with a child and discuss its meaning and application. Enjoy the discussion and relationship as a child learns from you about the important ways of God.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Golden Cherubim’s new book provides an engaging collection was inspired by the author’s desire and inability to find high-quality, wholesome, and Scripture-based stories for his then young children, thus leading to his calling to write his own material that not only his children but readers from all over could enjoy. Utilizing the gifts God has given him, Cherubim set to work, and thus “Children’s Ten Commandments” was born.
With vibrant and colorful illustrations to help bring each tale to life, “Children’s Ten Commandments” is sure to delight readers of all ages, while helping them to connect with the Lord’s teachings and engage with his Commandments in order to lead lives in accordance with his teachings.
Readers can purchase “Children’s Ten Commandments” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories