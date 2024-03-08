Author Golden Cherubim’s New Book, "Children’s Ten Commandments," is a Compilation of Short Stories Designed to Teach Young Readers About God’s Ten Commandments

Recent release “Children’s Ten Commandments” from Covenant Books author Peter S. Nance, along with his team of gifted editors and artists (Golden Cherubim) is an assortment of fascinating and riveting short stories that bring life to each of God’s Ten Commandments. Written in an easy-to digest format for readers of all ages to gain an understanding of each Commandment and incorporate them into their lives.